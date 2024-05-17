EA Sports Reveals College Football 25 Trailer: Watch it Here
The moment college football fans and gamers have been waiting more than a decade for is drawing near, as EA Sports has announced College Football 25 will hit the shelves on July 19, making that the biggest date on the preseason calendar by far.
We already caught our first glimpse at the Standard and Deluxe Edition covers for the game, featuring Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter, and Michigan back Donovan Edwards, and now Electronic Arts has released its official trailer for the game.
"College Football 25 introduces CampusIQ, a suite of features that brings to life the true depth of college football through wide open, fast-paced gameplay across all 134 FBS schools in all areas of the game," Electronic Arts said in a statement.
"Fan-favorite modes Dynasty and Road to Glory set a new standard for college football greatness for fans ready to construct their own powerhouse program as a created coach or vie for the Heisman as a player, while the all-new Road to the College Football Playoff and College Football Ultimate Team bring fresh online experiences and ways to play."
“EA SPORTS College Football is BACK! We’ve felt the passion and anticipation of college football fans every step of the way since we first announced this game, and we’re ecstatic to finally be able to show everyone what we’ve been building,” said Daryl Holt, SVP and Group GM, EA SPORTS.
“College Football 25 is built with authenticity at its core, inspired by experiences our fans have loved from our games, and fully evolved to reflect modern college football – all of which will immerse them in the sights, sounds, and true-to-life gameplay of the sport they love.”
