College football bowl season is here and now it's time to make our picks and predictions against the spread for the 42 games on tap this postseason.

That's getting to be more difficult in the modern era as rosters and whole programs can come into bowl season looking different than they did in the regular season.

Coaches can move on and players can opt out or go into the transfer portal. And then of course, the more general question: do the players even care? Some do, as backups and reserves should get some better playing time with starters electing to sit out these games.

Going bowling: College football bowl schedule for 2022-23

The players who do care are those appearing in the College Football Playoff this year, with two semifinal games set for New Year's Eve: Michigan faces off against TCU, and Georgia meets Ohio State to close out the calendar year.

Here's what we make of every bowl game this postseason: Check back for updates regarding point spreads, opt outs, and other info that may change until kickoff.

College football ATS picks for 2022 bowl games

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Bahamas Bowl: UAB (-11) vs. Miami (OH). UAB has the edge running the ball, boasting college football's top rusher in DeWayne McBride, while the RedHawks have struggled at times stopping exactly that. Miami is 0-4 against the spread in its last four after a SU win and UAB is 1-6 ATS in its last 7 overall. ATS pick: Miami +11

Cure Bowl: Troy (-1.5) vs. UTSA. Two expert offenses coming off league titles with UTSA at 4-1 against the spread in its last five and Troy 5-0 ATS in its last 5 after allowing 280 passing yards in its last game, but will struggle to stop Roadrunner QB Frank Harris, 4th in college football in total yards per game. ATS pick: UTSA +1.5

Fenway Bowl: Louisville (-1.5) vs. Cincinnati. Two teams working in new coaches, including Scott Satterfield, going from UL to UC, with the Bearcats just 1-6-1 against the spread in their last 8 while the Cardinals are 4-0 ATS both in their last 4 SU and after an ATS loss. But this is too narrow a line and Cincy has the better roster and speed on the outside. ATS pick: Cincinnati +1.5

Las Vegas Bowl: Oregon State (-10) vs. Florida. The Beavers are 6-0 against the spread in their last 6 while Florida is 4-0 ATS in its last 4 after a SU loss. The Gators can run, which they'll have to with a big hole at QB after Anthony Richardson elected to go pro and no sure thing behind him. ATS pick: Florida +10

LA Bowl: Fresno State (-3.5) vs. Washington State. The Cougars are 7-1 against the spread in their last 8 after a SU loss while Fresno is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 overall. ATS pick: Washington State +3.5

LendingTree Bowl: Southern Miss (-7) vs. Rice. Southern Miss is 7-0 against the spread in its last 7 non-conference games and covered in 5 of its last 6 overall with Frank Gore, Jr. powering a quality rushing attack. ATS pick: Southern Miss -7

New Mexico Bowl: SMU (-5.5) vs. BYU. SMU is 1-6 against the spread in its last 7 after an ATS loss but the Cougars are 5-0 ATS after running for more than 200 yards in its previous game. This should be a back-and-forth affair as SMU puts the ball in the air, but can the Mustangs contain Jaren Hall? ATS pick: BYU +5.5

Frisco Bowl: Boise State (-10.5) vs. North Texas. The Broncos are 7-0 against the spread in their last 8 after a loss and 7-1-1 ATS in their last 9 after an ATS loss, and are going against a UNT team that just fired its coach. ATS pick: Boise State -10.5

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall (-10) vs. UConn. Marshall boasts a 1,400-yard back in Khalan Laborn while the Huskies are posting under 20 points per game and allowing almost 90 more yards than they gain. ATS pick: Marshall -10

Potato Bowl: San Jose State (-3.5) vs. Eastern Michigan. EMU is 4-0-1 against the spread in its last 5 overall and 4-1 ATS after a SU win while the Spartans are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 and 0-5 against the spread after an ATS loss. ATS pick: San Jose State -3.5

Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo (-5) vs. Liberty. The Flames lost their last 3 games and their coach and are 1-6 against the spread in their last 7 after a SU loss, whereas Toledo has enough speed on the offensive to take advantage. ATS pick: Toledo -5

New Orleans Bowl: South Alabama (-4) vs. Western Kentucky. WKU got good news when QB Austin Reed decided to withdraw from the transfer portal after accounting for 44 total TDs this year and the Toppers are 5-0 against the spread against winning teams and 6-1 ATS in their last 7 after an ATS loss. ATS pick: Western Kentucky +4

Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor (-5.5) vs. Air Force. Baylor was 0-3 against the spread when favored by less than a TD while the Academy leads college football with 330.9 rushing yards per game but is 0-4 ATS after an ATS loss and the Bears can test the deeper field more consistently. ATS pick: Air Force +5.5

Independence Bowl: Houston (-6.5) vs. Louisiana. Houston has the 118th scoring defense in college football but is 15th nationally by scoring 37.2 points per game and is 4-0 against the spread in its last 4 against Sun Belt teams. ATS pick: Houston -6.5

Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest (-1) vs. Missouri. Wake can push the ball downfield, but has struggled protecting Sam Hartman, who was sacked 17 times in the last five games, four of which were losses. Mizzou lost four SEC games by one score but doesn't have the power to match Wake's attack. ATS pick: Wake Forest -1

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State (-7) vs. MTSU. The Aztecs won seven games this year, but the Blue Raiders are getting superior play from quarterback Chase Cunningham. MTSU gets the upset. ATS pick: MTSU +7

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green (-3.5) vs. New Mexico St. The Aggies are 5-1 against the spread in their last 6 overall while Bowling Green allowed 35 or more in seven games this season. ATS pick: New Mexico State +3.5

Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern (-3.5) vs. Buffalo. GSU has the edge at quarterback with Kyle Vantrease, who threw for almost 3,900 yards with 25 touchdowns while the Bulls are 0-6-1 against the spread in their last 7 after an ATS loss and 0-4 ATS in their last four overall. ATS pick: Georgia Southern -3.5

First Responder Bowl: Memphis (-7.5) vs. Utah State. USU had to win three of its last four to make bowl season and while the Tigers are 1-5 against the spread in their last 6 bowl games, it is the better team. ATS pick: Memphis -7.5

Birmingham Bowl: East Carolina (-7.5) vs. Coastal Carolina. Coastal lost coach Jamey Chadwell and is about to lose QB Grayson McCall, but he'll play in the bowl. ECU is 8-1 against the spread after gaining 200+ yards in its last game. ATS pick: Coastal Carolina +7.5