College football picks today: Predictions from ESPN College GameDay for Week 13

This is the moment we've all been waiting for: the regular season finale with plenty of impactful games on tap to sort things out ahead of Championship Saturday and College Football Playoff Selection Sunday. Now it's time to make our final picks for the most important matchups of the day.

Those include three historic rivalries, two of which will directly impact what the future playoff semifinal finally looks like.

Ohio State and Michigan square off in a battle of No. 2 and No. 3 teams with a trip to the Big Ten title game and the playoff on the line.

USC and Notre Dame meet as the Trojans have already booked a berth in the Pac-12 Championship Game and are sitting just on the outside of the top four rankings.

And of course, the Iron Bowl, which for once doesn't have an effect on the national championship race, unless Alabama can take advantage of some chaos at the top of the rankings and back its way into the final four.

College football picks for Rivalry Week

Purdue at Indiana. The four regular pickers were split on the Old Oaken Bucket as Purdue looks to stay in the race for the Big Ten West title. College Football HQ pick: Purdue

Minnesota at Wisconsin. Desmond Howard was the lone vote in favor of the Gophers, while the others took the Badgers in this old rivalry game. College Football HQ pick: Wisconsin

South Carolina at Clemson. A unanimous decision in favor of Clemson to defeat the Gamecocks and stay within range of the playoff chase. College Football HQ pick: Clemson

Auburn at Alabama. Likewise in favor of the Crimson Tide, which received a vote of confidence in the Iron Bowl and to move to 10 wins. College Football HQ pick: Alabama

Iowa State at TCU. All votes are going towards TCU to stay undefeated as it prepares for the Big 12 Championship Game. College Football HQ pick: TCU

Kansas at Kansas State. Everyone on GameDay sides with the Wildcats to win this, and then move on to the Big 12 title game to face TCU. College Football HQ pick: Kansas State

Washington at Washington State. Lee Corso was the lone picker to side with the Cougars while the others sided with UW. College Football HQ pick: Washington

Oregon at Oregon State. Lee Corso and Pat McAfee predict the Beavers will pull off the upset and kibosh the Ducks' Pac-12 title hopes. College Football HQ pick: Oregon

Notre Dame at USC. Expect the Trojans to hold serve at home, as all four GameDay pickers went with USC over the Fighting Irish. College Football HQ pick: USC

Michigan at Ohio State. Michigan alum Desmond Howard is siding with his alma mater in The Game, while Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee picked Ohio State to stay undefeated. In his headgear pick, Lee Corso also selected the Buckeyes. College Football HQ pick: Ohio State

According to the official Selection Committee top 25 picks

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU LSU USC Alabama Clemson Oregon Tennessee Penn State Kansas State Washington Utah Notre Dame Florida State North Carolina UCLA Tulane Ole Miss Oregon State UCF Texas Cincinnati Louisville

