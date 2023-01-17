College football recruiting: Prediction for 5-star Duce Robinson

Consensus five-star recruit Duce Robinson is yet to make his decision final, but one school appears to be out in front to land the elite tight end.

Georgia currently has the 58.3 percent chance to earn Robinson's commitment, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

USC is in second place at 33.2 percent and Texas is third at 5.4 percent.

That is also the opinion of the 247Sports recruiting analysts, who predict that Robinson will choose Georgia with 81.8 percent likelihood, with USC placing second at 18.2 percent at this stage in his recruitment.

Five 247 analysts project Robinson will sign with Georgia and two predicted that he will pick the Trojans.

Robinson is listed as a five-star prospect at three of the four major recruiting services: 247Sports, Rivals, and On3 Sports. ESPN lists him as a four-star player.

All the services rank Robinson as the No. 1 tight end prospect in the nation coming out of Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle and the top-ranked player from Arizona.

Robinson is also listed as a consensus top 30 player nationally regardless of position.

Robinson has taken official visits to Georgia, USC, Texas, and Alabama.

247Sports analyst Chris Singletary notes that Robinson "has unlimited potential with his skill set and physical abilities to be an all-conference performer for multiple years" who is "very smooth in his routes with the ability to drop his weight and transition in and out of breaks."

