College football recruiting tracker: 2023 Early Signing Period updates

The Early Signing Period and National Signing Day are on their way and the college football recruiting world is moving into overdrive as the nation's premier programs and coaches make one last pitch to the top high school players in the country.

The three-day Early Signing Period begins on Dec. 21, and the high school football season is drawing to a close, with tons of major changes taking place as the top prospects look to make their decisions on where to play college ball.

Where things stand: College football recruiting rankings for 2023 updated

Here are all the most important updates surrounding the best prospects and the biggest schools that will most influence what next season looks like.

Keeping up with the college football recruiting updates

Marcel Reed flips to Texas A&M. The four-star quarterback out of Nashville had been an Ole Miss commit since April, but had been open about looking around recently, taking visits to Auburn and A&M. Reed (6-2, 180) threw for 2,198 yards with 27 TDs while running for 944 yards and 15 more scores as a senior, going 12-1 at Montgomery Bell, going to the DII-AAA state title game.

Dante Moore flips to UCLA. The 5-star was a former Oregon pledge, but the loss of offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham to Arizona State appears to be the inspiration for Moore to think again. Moore is the No. 5 quarterback and the No. 11 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, per 247.

Nebraska adds 4-star EDGE. Princewill Umanmielen became the 8th pickup for first-year coach Matt Rhule and is the current highest-rated player in the Cornhuskers' class, according to 247Sports.

Mark Fletcher picks Miami. The consensus 4-star running back and former Ohio State commitment elected to stay closer to home. The 6-1, 225-pound back is ranked as the 15th best at his position by 247Sports and ran for 1,934 yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior at Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage.

Dylan Raiola de-commits from Ohio State. The five-star quarterback and No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 class announced he was stepping away from his pledge to the Buckeyes, a move that reportedly took Ryan Day and his staff off-guard. Georgia, Nebraska, Alabama, and USC could be in the running for the player.

Texas adds Anthony Hill, Jr. The five-star linebacker, and one-time Texas A&M pledge, announced his commitment to what's shaping up to be an elite 2023 recruiting class for the Longhorns. Hill is the No. 1 linebacker and No. 19 overall player in the nation, according to 247Sports, becoming the fourth five-star to choose Texas this year.

Pancake Honcho is headed to Miami. Mario Cristobal has been aggressive on the trail this year, recently adding the 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive tackle Samson Okunlola, who more than one scout as called the premier player at his position nationally, alongside another earlier pickup in 5-star OL prospect in tackle Francis Mauigoa.

5-star 2024 Miami wideout picks Ohio State. Jeremiah Smith is going with the Buckeyes after emerging as the top overall prospect from South Florida for the '24 class. The 6-3, 185-pounder caught 58 passes for 1,073 yards and 30 touchdowns this past season to lead his school to a 13-0 record, which was highlighted by wins over Fort Lauderdale American Heritage and Miami Northwestern on their way to their fifth state title in six years.

Ohio State lands 2023 quarterback. Four-star prospect Lincoln Kienholz from South Dakota flipped from Washington to the Buckeyes, becoming the scarlet and gray's 20th commitment after a 46 touchdown effort as a senior.

