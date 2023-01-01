Georgia vs. TCU picks, predictions: College Football Playoff odds, lines

It all come down to this as Georgia and TCU are set to face off in the College Football Playoff national championship game to settle the score for the 2022 season.

Two of the most dramatic and thrilling semifinal games in CFP history helped set it up as Georgia snuck past Ohio State and TCU held off Michigan in the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl, respectively.

The defending national champion Bulldogs needed every second to get past the Buckeyes, whose last-second field goal sailed wide left to secure Georgia's one-point victory in Atlanta.

Georgia was down 38-24 going into the fourth quarter but put together a trio of frantic scoring drives to come from behind and win. Stetson Bennett finished the game with 398 passing yards and three touchdowns in the game.

TCU finds itself in the national title game in Sonny Dykes' first season on the job and after pulling off the biggest upset in College Football Playoff history, knocking off No. 2 Michigan as an eight-point underdog.

But the Frogs needed their A-game to withstand a furious Michigan comeback bid that saw both teams score a combined 38 points in the third quarter alone.

TCU's defense recorded two pick-sixes and Quentin Johnston had 163 yards receiving in the first win by a Big 12 team in the College Football Playoff.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Georgia vs. TCU picks, predictions

Georgia prediction: The computer is siding strongly with the Bulldogs, who have the 72.2 percent chance to win the game outright.

TCU prediction: That leaves the Horned Frogs with the 27.8 percent edge to pull off the upset, according to the latest index projections.

Point spread: Georgia comes into the game as 13.5 point favorites against TCU, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 62.5 | Over -110 | Under -118

Moneyline: Georgia -568 | TCU +370

Spread consensus pick: Georgia -13.5 (90% of bets are on the Bulldogs)

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that Georgia will defeat TCU by an estimated score of 37.5 to 23.8 (Georgia -13.5, Under 62.5)

How to watch, stream: The game is set for Mon., Jan 9 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the main ESPN network and streams live on fuboTV (Try for free).

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

