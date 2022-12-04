College Football Playoff is set: Semifinal, New Year's Bowl Games announced

It's finally here: the College Football Playoff and Bowl Season is upon us, as the selection committee has announced its final decisions on the top 25 rankings.

We came into Selection Sunday with a vague idea of what the final four would look like, especially after Georgia and Michigan won their respective conference championship games, all but locking up the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds this postseason.

Losses by TCU in the Big 12 Championship Game and by USC in the Pac-12 title made things a little more interesting, all but knocking the Trojans out of the semifinal picture, but most analysts expected the Horned Frogs would stay in.

Where do things stand now? Here's your exclusive look at the complete College Football Playoff semifinal and New Year's Six bowl game schedule, according to the Selection Committee.

The official College Football Playoff field is set

Georgia Michigan TCU Ohio State

Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan. This 2 vs. 3 semifinal brings us a Big Ten vs. Big 12 matchup of two teams that can pack a punch offensively, and it'll be interesting to see if the Wolverines can match up with the speed of the Horned Frogs' skill threats a year after going against Georgia in the playoff. These two schools have never faced off on the same field. Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN and fuboTV (Try for free)

Peach Bowl: Georgia vs. Ohio State. This should be a fun matchup between a Georgia defense that leads the nation in points per game allowed and boasts a sweltering front seven push against an Ohio State passing attack that has some of the premier receiving talent in the country. Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. on ESPN and fuboTV (Try for free)

New Year's Six bowl games

