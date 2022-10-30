CFB HQ Top 10: College football power rankings for Week 10

Trying to come up with scientific and unbiased college football rankings is getting harder by the week.

More than halfway through the season and with the conference schedules heating up, it's apparent that teams are changing very rapidly week to week.

You aren't who you were last Saturday, and you'll be somebody else next Saturday. With only a few elite exceptions, and sometimes not even then.

Forget the AP top 25 or the Coaches Poll or the College Football Playoff rankings: let's look at the real 10 best teams heading into this weekend.

College football power rankings updated for Week 10

In theory, team(s) in these rankings should beat the team(s) ranked lower and lose to the team(s) ranked higher on a neutral field

10. Ole Miss. Coming off that loss to LSU, their first of the season, the Rebels responded with a hard-won close victory at Texas A&M on Saturday, running for almost 400 yards, including a personal-best 205 from Quinshon Judkins, plus the welcome return of back Zach Evans. This team packs a punch on offense when everything clicks and could really test Alabama in the SEC West title chase. What's next: Idle

9. USC. Caleb Williams and this gifted Trojans offense looked confident even without lead target Jordan Addison after a five touchdown, 411 yard passing effort in a win at Arizona, but Southern Cal's defensive alignment is still a major question after a pair of shaky outings, the loss at Utah in which is allowed over 40 points, and this past week when Jayden de Laura was able to find some lanes and the Wildcats put up 543 total yards. This offense can get USC somewhere, but its defense as is won't keep it there. What's next: vs. California

8. Oregon. Make it seven straight for the Ducks, who have scored at least 41 points in each of those games behind a consistent offensive explosion. Bo Nix has 17 touchdowns in that span, including eight on the ground, and accounted for six (3 passing, 3 rushing) in a win over California. Oregon has passed every test since the opening loss to Georgia, but that first outing was so awful that it remains a big question mark over this team in the national rankings picture. What's next: at Colorado

7. TCU. All is well in Sonny Dykes' debut season, leading this team to its first 8-0 record since 2015 and in position to make a run at the College Football Playoff thanks to the nation's third-best total offense loaded with playmakers who can go the distance in the air and on the ground. But the Frogs have also played close games along the way, including this past week at West Virginia, scoring 34 of their 41 points in the second and fourth quarters. What's next: vs. Texas Tech

6. Clemson. The favorites in the ACC took this past Saturday off as they prepare for an important road game at Notre Dame next weekend. Last time the Tigers played under the eyes of Touchdown Jesus, it was a loss as the then-No. 1 team in 2020. Notre Dame isn't now what it was then, and while Clemson isn't either, it has an offense that has the potential to stay perfect, even if the team hasn't put together a complete game on both sides yet. What's next: at Notre Dame

5. Michigan. Jim Harbaugh finally beat Mel Tucker and the Spartans in this increasingly heated rivalry, but it was close for most of the night. Blake Corum ran for 177 yards in the win and UM's defense held the opposition to under 70 total yards in the second half. Michigan can run the ball on just about anybody and an undefeated record is still well within grasp. What's next: at Rutgers

4. Alabama. This is still one of the five best rosters in college football from top to bottom, even if the team has struggled somewhat in tough environments thanks to a stream of penalties and some missed plays in the passing game. Now comes a major test on the road with no margin for error as the Tide is already at one loss and can't afford a slip-up from now to December if it wants to make the College Football Playoff. What's next: at LSU

3. Ohio State. Another sluggish first half start from the Buckeyes, this time on the road at Penn State, before mounting a comeback in the second, going on a 28-3 scoring run that proved this offense can still score in bunches and on short notice. But the team's issues building its momentum early on doesn't bode well for when it may have to against faster, more physical teams in the postseason. What's next: at Northwestern

2. Georgia. Coming off the bye, the Bulldogs jumped out to a quick 28-3 lead over rival Florida even if they tripped up in the third quarter, handing over two turnovers and allowing a long TD from the Gators on a busted coverage. But Georgia responded well, scoring on their next two possessions to maintain the lead it built. This is still college football's fourth-best overall defense and the nation's second-best in scoring, and packs a punch offensively when Stetson Bennett gets his receivers moving in space. What's next: vs. Tennessee

1. Tennessee. College football's premier offense in total production and scoring output laid the wood on rival Kentucky, which most analysts expected would give Big Orange a game. Even the Vols' pass defense, maligned by observers and ranking 130th overall, came to play, holding Will Levis to under 100 yards passing and no touchdowns while forcing three INTs. It's all coming together ahead of an absolutely crucial matchup that should decide who represents the SEC East in Atlanta. What's next: at Georgia

