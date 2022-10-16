College football power rankings updated for Week 8 games

Trying to come up with scientific and unbiased college football rankings is getting harder by the week this year.

Just halfway through the season and with the conference schedules opening up, it's apparent that teams are changing very rapidly week to week.

You aren't who you were last Saturday, and you'll be somebody else next Saturday. With only a few elite exceptions, and sometimes not even then.

Forget the AP top 25 or the Coaches Poll or the College Football Playoff rankings: let's look at the real 10 best teams heading into this weekend.

Where things stand in the new college football power rankings

In theory, team(s) in these rankings should beat the team(s) ranked lower and lose to the team(s) ranked higher on a neutral field

10. USC. That up-and-down defense finally took the big downswing this week after lying down against Utah in the Trojans' first loss of the Lincoln Riley era, but Caleb Williams is a difference-maker who can break open a game with his arms or legs, and is aided by a support cast of skill targets who can find creases in any back seven. But until that other problem is sorted out, this team isn't going to the College Football Playoff. What's next: at Arizona on Oct. 29

9. UCLA. The win over Utah two weeks ago was the biggest of Chip Kelly's time at Westwood, coming behind another solid showing from the Bruins' 1-2-3 punch on offense: dynamic quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, lead back Zach Charbonnet, and receiver Jake Bobo. UCLA has the pieces to create space and the skill to occupy it with an aggressive style reminiscent of Kelly's teams at Oregon. What's next: at Oregon on Oct. 22

8. Ole Miss. Another strong rushing performance from the Rebels, who had almost 450 yards on the ground to hold off Auburn. That's good enough for the school's second 7-0 start since 1962, its last national championship, but we'll know more about this team as it heads into a back-loaded SEC West slate. What's next: at LSU on Oct. 22

7. Clemson. This elite run stop held its own against the Seminoles' talented backs while DJ Uiagalelei put three touchdowns on the board and Will Shipley went over 100 yards on the ground. More of the same from Clemson, which has found the right pieces in the right places to get back into the lead in the ACC title chase. What's next: vs. Syracuse on Oct. 22

6. TCU. First-year coach Sonny Dykes has the Horned Frogs sitting atop the Big 12 as the league's only undefeated team after taking down Oklahoma State in a dramatic, double-overtime matchup. TCU withstood an early deficit at home and mounted a statement comeback by leaning on its variety of proven skill options to carry the day and never give up. What's next: vs. Kansas State on Oct. 22

5. Michigan. Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards are still running. They ran all over Penn State's once highly respected rush defense to the tune of 418 yards, a total that surpassed what PSU allowed on the ground all season. Corum scored from 61 and Edwards from 67, both finding big holes behind an offensive line dictating terms with size and power. Michigan can run all the way to Columbus and make The Game a College Football Playoff play-in. What's next: vs. Michigan State on Oct. 29

4. Alabama. A defense that Nick Saban called "soft" and another string of penalties doomed the Tide on Rocky Top: the 52 points allowed are the fourth-most ever for this program and the 17 flags are its most under Saban. But don't overlook the fact that this offense can still slice any defense in the country in half if it wants to. Bama was down 28-10 and came back with a battery of well-placed passes and another strong showing from Jahmyr Gibbs, who ran for three touchdowns. What's next: vs. Mississippi State on Oct. 22

3. Tennessee. Big Orange pulled off the statement of the season by knocking off the Crimson Tide, showing off college football's No. 1 total offense in the process. Jalin Hyatt went over 200 yards and caught 5 touchdowns in the win; now imagine what this looks like when Cedric Tillman - who went over 200 against Georgia a year ago - finally comes back. Right now, it's all enough to paper over a Vols' pass defense that leaves much to be desired. What's next: vs. UT Martin on Oct. 22

2. Ohio State. On paper, no defense in the Big Ten has the speed to stop this group of skill threats, and Jim Knowles has the Buckeyes' defense posting top 15 numbers in the most important categories, a major improvement from a year ago. Ohio State gets the edge over the Vols right now owing to it having the slightly more efficient per-play offense and the superior pass coverage unit, which has improved greatly since last season. What's next: vs. Iowa on Oct. 22

1. Georgia. Still probably the most complete team in the nation right now, college football's defending champions have the firepower at the skill positions, the consistency at quarterback, and the speed and power in all phases of the defense to take this team to the SEC title game with a perfect record, but not without some tests along the way. What's next: vs. Florida on Oct. 29

