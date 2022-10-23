College football power rankings updated for Week 9

Trying to come up with scientific and unbiased college football rankings is getting harder by the week.

More than halfway through the season and with the conference schedules heating up, it's apparent that teams are changing very rapidly week to week.

You aren't who you were last Saturday, and you'll be somebody else next Saturday. With only a few elite exceptions, and sometimes not even then.

Forget the AP top 25 or the Coaches Poll or the College Football Playoff rankings: let's look at the real 10 best teams heading into this weekend.

Where things stand in the new college football power rankings

In theory, team(s) in these rankings should beat the team(s) ranked lower and lose to the team(s) ranked higher on a neutral field

10. USC. Off this past weekend, the Trojans are coming off their first loss of the season, at Utah, a game in which their defensive front seven struggled, but their skill pieces continued to impress. As a result of the loss, there's no real margin for error if USC wants to play for the Pac-12 title, and there's no question it has the offense to get there. What's next: at Arizona on Oct. 29

9. Oklahoma State. Last week, it was a 14-point lead the Cowboys lost at TCU, and this week it was a 14-point deficit to Texas they recovered from, staying at one loss on the year and right in the Big 12 title chase. OSU scored the last 17 points of the game while its physical defensive front got after Quinn Ewers, holding him to 19 of 49 passing, including just 8 completions after the break. What's next: at Kansas State on Oct. 29

8. Oregon. Some teams lose their identity after getting housed in the season opener, but the Ducks have responded to the Georgia game about as well as a team can. Oregon has won six straight, scoring at least 41 points each time out, defeating two top-15 teams, and starting 4-0 in conference play after a dominant win over then-perfect UCLA. Bo Nix has been electric, throwing 12 TDs and 1 pick since Week 1 and had 5 touchdowns on Saturday, matching Auburn's total for the season. What's next: at California on Oct. 29

7. Michigan. The solid No. 2 in the Big Ten, Michigan stacked up 418 rushing yards in a statement win over Penn State two weeks ago. Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards each had two touchdowns in that performance and now J.J. McCarthy walks into a real opportunity next week as the Spartans' 107th ranked pass defense. What's next: vs. Michigan State on Oct. 29

6. Clemson. It was touch-and-go there for a while against ranked Syracuse, including four costly turnovers, but a quarterback change and a season-high 293 rushing yards helped inspire a comeback to stay perfect on the season and in the College Football Playoff chase. Dabo said there's no QB controversy, so we should see DJ Uiagalelei going forward, but even with his improvement this season, this offense is still a work in progress. What's next: Idle

5. TCU. Another impressive comeback for the Horned Frogs, who used a win over Kansas State to stay undefeated and take sole possession of first place in the Big 12 title race. That's four straight wins over ranked teams, with a date against Texas looking like the only real challenge the rest of the way. TCU held the Wildcats scoreless in the second half while Kendre Miller ran for 280 yards and two scores. This offense, college football's third best in total production, can move the ball equally well in the air or on the ground. What's next: at West Virginia on Oct. 29

4. Alabama. Bryce Young threw for a pair of touchdowns in a 30-6 win over Mississippi State, but the Tide didn't have quite the offensive pop we've expected of them these last few seasons. Still, the secondary allowed just 50 percent passing from Will Rogers and MSU's great offense in the win. The path to the playoff is clear: win and you're in. What's next: Idle

3. Tennessee. More of the same from college football's top-ranked offense, scoring a school record 52 points in the first half en route to thrashing UT Martin. Hendon Hooker has a TD pass in a Vols record 19 straight games, but there are big tests still to come, including a titanic matchup against Georgia that should decide one half of the SEC Championship Game. What's next: vs. Kentucky on Oct. 29

2. Ohio State. On paper, no defense in the Big Ten has the speed to stop this group of skill threats, but Iowa's truly skilled unit did seem to contain it in the first half. In the second half, not so much, as the Buckeyes blanked the Hawks 28-0 to close it out. Ohio State gets the edge over the Vols right now owing to it having the slightly more efficient per-play offense and the superior pass coverage unit, which has improved greatly since last season. What's next: at Penn State on Oct. 29

1. Georgia. Still probably the most complete team in the nation right now, college football's defending champions have the firepower at the skill positions, the consistency at quarterback, and the speed and power in all phases of the defense to take this team to the SEC title game with a perfect record, but not without some tests along the way. What's next: vs. Florida on Oct. 29

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook