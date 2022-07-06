Wins and losses are the name of the game in college football. In any football, really, or in any sport. And winning at home is the first step towards establishing dominance.

Home field advantage isn't created equal, though. A few choice stadiums stick out as among the loudest, most disrupting, and most intense in the world.

Which Power Five teams have performed the best at home recently?

Ole Miss — 9

Wake Forest — 9

Oklahoma — 9

Ole Miss' streak is impressive considering the school plays in the SEC West, by far the most intensely competitive division in college football. Coming into this season, the Rebels should add three more home Ws to the record before hosting Kentucky on Oct. 1.

Wake should notch two more to start this fall before Clemson comes to Truist Field on Oct. 24 in the Deacon's conference opener.

Oklahoma has technically won its last 10 games at Memorial Stadium, but the Sooners' 2021 opener against Tulane was a road game on the books as the teams couldn't play in New Orleans because of Hurricane Ida.

UTSA

Home win streak: 10 games

Seven of those 10 games came last season, when the Roadrunners finished 12-2, including the team's Conference USA title winner against Western Kentucky.

UTSA has lost just once at home under current coach Jeff Traylor in two seasons, against the U.S. Military Academy in 2020. But this streak is under threat: watch for UTSA's opener against Houston, a presumptive top 25 team that comes to the Alamodome in Week 1.

NC State

Home win streak: 10 games

Just four combined points kept the Wolfpack from a perfect record in ACC games a year ago, with the team's home schedule bookmarked by statement wins.

The first, an early-season September win in overtime against then-No. 9 ranked Clemson in a raucous atmosphere. And the second, a home finale against rival North Carolina in which the Pack scored a pair of touchdowns in under 30 seconds, one of the loudest and most intense scenes anywhere in the 2021 college football season.

NC State's home slate looks winnable this year, but with dates against Big 12 up and comer Texas Tech early and Wake Forest to start November.

Georgia

Home win streak: 12 games

Georgia fans remember well when the Bulldogs' last home loss was: Nov. 12, 2019, when Rodrigo Blankenship's field goal sailed wide left against South Carolina.

Since then, Georgia has rattled off a dozen straight at Sanford Stadium, including six a year ago when the Dawgs went on to win the College Football Playoff national championship.

Looking ahead to 2022, Georgia should be overwhelming favored in every home game, with Auburn and Tennessee the only games to really watch out for. Samford, Kent State, Vanderbilt, and Georgia Tech are all easy wins.

Alabama

Home win streak: 13 games

There are few safer bets in college football than Alabama winning at home, against any team, ranked or not. The last time the Crimson Tide walked off their own field a loser was Nov. 9, 2019, against an opponent that no one could stop.

Joe Burrow and LSU used this game to boost their undefeated record en route to scores of broken records, a Heisman Trophy, and the national championship, in a close-fought 46-41 duel.

Going forward, all eyes are on the Tide at home on Oct. 8 against Texas A&M, fresh off its historic recruiting class, an offseason feud between these coaches, and with the Aggies eyeing a College Football Playoff bid.

Miami (OH)

Home win streak: 14 games

The Cradle of Coaches has established a very solid home presence at Yager Stadium over the last several years under head football coach Chuck Martin.

Miami went 7-6 a year ago with five of those wins coming at home. The last time the Redhawks lost at home was on Sept. 29, 2018 against Western Michigan, by a single point.

Oregon

Home win streak: 19 games

Autzen Stadium in Eugene is routinely one of the loudest venues in college football and has been instrumental in keeping the Ducks winners the past few seasons there.

Oregon last dropped a game at home on Sept. 22, 2018, a seven-point loss in overtime to No. 7 ranked Stanford when it was 20th in the AP poll.

Oregon can make it 20 straight with a win over Eastern Washington at home in Week 2, but this streak will get tested when BYU comes to Autzen the Saturday after that.

Cincinnati

Home win streak: 27 games

It's been a long time since the Bearcats dropped one at Nippert Stadium, back in Luke Fickell's first season on the sideline, an 11-point loss to Temple in 2017.

Cincinnati loses some key playmakers that helped it to a historic College Football Playoff berth a year ago, but Fickell still has enough talent on this roster to keep the streak alive: Indiana looks like the toughest home date for UC this season.

Clemson

Home win streak: 34 games

One of the first two dynasty teams of the College Football Playoff era, Clemson has built its reputation in that time by dominating teams in and out of conference at Death Valley.

Clemson hasn't lost a game at home since Nov. 12, 2016, and by the slimmest of margins, a one-point thriller to unranked Pitt as the No. 3 team in the Top 25 polls.

That dropped the Tigers to No. 5 in the rankings, but they recovered to win the ACC title, make the playoff, rout Ohio State in the semifinal, and edge Alabama for the national championship on Hunter Renfroe's famous game-winning TD catch with 1 second on the clock.

