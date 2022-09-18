AP top 25 poll: Georgia stays at No. 1 in Week 4 college football rankings

Saturday's games are in the books and now it's time to get a look at the updated AP top 25 college football rankings ahead of the Week 4 games.

Three teams in the top 25 poll took the L over the weekend, all on the road, all to non-conference foes, and one to an unranked opponent.

But the nation's premier teams passed their tests, including defending College Football Playoff national champion Georgia, which destroyed South Carolina on the road in the SEC opener to stay perfect at 3-0.

SEC West favorite Alabama routed UL Monroe by a 63-7 count while Big Ten contenders Ohio State and Michigan both romped at home against non-conference teams, Toledo and UConn, respectively.

Where do things stand now? Let's take a look at the updated AP top 25 college football rankings ahead of next Saturday's action.

The updated AP top 25 college football rankings

Georgia (59 1st-place votes) Alabama (3) Ohio State (1) Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Kentucky Oklahoma State Arkansas Tennessee NC State Utah Penn State Oregon Ole Miss Baylor Washington BYU Florida Wake Forest Texas Texas A&M Pittsburgh Miami

Others receiving votes

Michigan State 91, Florida State 85, Appalachian State 77, North Carolina 72, Washington State 62, Cincinnati 52, Oregon State 49, Minnesota 48, Kansas 23, Syracuse 7, LSU 6, Wisconsin 4

AP top 25 biggest movers

No. 25 Miami (Down 12). A poor showing for the Hurricanes offense and the ACC Coastal favorites drop a road test at Texas A&M.

No. 15 Oregon (Up 10). A statement win over a ranked BYU is good for a huge jump, both for the Ducks and the Pac-12's reputation.

No. 14 Penn State (Up 8). A good moment for the Big Ten as one of its best teams came away with a good-looking road win at SEC West team Auburn.

Rankings reflect AP poll from Week 3

No. 11 Michigan State. Saturday was supposed to be the first major test for what last season was college football's worst passing defense by far. Sparty failed that test as Washington was able to pepper the back seven and take the 29-8 halftime lead. Michael Penix threw for almost 400 yards on the day while MSU ran for just 42 yards with a 1.4 ypc average.

No. 12 BYU. Not having your top two receivers certainly hurts when going against a front seven as physical and prepared as Oregon's. Jaren Hall didn't have Puka Nacua or Gunner Romney again, but still passed for 305 yards and 2 scores. But the Cougars were stopped on the ground, held to just 61 total yards and 2.5 yards per rush while the Ducks unleashed Bo Nix, who accounted for 5 TDs on the day.

No. 13 Miami. Questions around Mario Cristobal's in-game management after the Hurricanes couldn't get into the end zone in a statement road loss at Texas A&M. Miami had chances in the red zone, but couldn't convert, and Tyler Van Dyke accounted for just 5.3 yards per pass attempt and the Hurricanes were 5 of 14 on third down.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook