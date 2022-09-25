AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 5: Who are the biggest movers?

Another week of the season is in the books and now it's time to get a look at the updated AP top 25 college football rankings leading into Week 5.

A half dozen teams in last weekend's top 25 poll lost on Saturday, including a pair of top 10 teams in addition to other schools further down in the polls.

That means a lot of change in the new rankings as we get into the meatier portion of the schedule as teams starting playing in conference.

Let's take a look at the latest AP top 25 college football rankings.

The updated AP top 25 college football rankings

Georgia (55 1st-place votes) Alabama (4) Ohio State (4) Michigan Clemson USC Kentucky Tennessee Oklahoma State NC State Penn State Utah Oregon Ole Miss Washington Baylor Texas A&M Oklahoma BYU Arkansas Minnesota Wake Forest Florida State Pittsburgh Kansas State

Others receiving votes

Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1

Biggest top 25 movers

No. 20 Arkansas (Down 10). The second-biggest drop in the new rankings after the Hogs dropped a close one to Texas A&M.

No. 18 Oklahoma (Down 12). Another loss to K-State drops the Sooners well out of College Football Playoff range, but with lots of time to recover.

No. 17 Texas A&M (Up 6). A win over a then-top 10 Arkansas puts the Aggies at 3-1 and in a better position to make its case as the No. 2 in the SEC West.

Rankings according to last week's AP poll

No. 6 Oklahoma. Back to the drawing board for Brent Venables after his Sooner defense had no answers for Kansas State and Adrian Martinez. The QB ran for 4 scores as the Wildcats take 3 of the last 4 over OU. In all 3, K-State was unranked and Oklahoma was in the top 10 of the rankings.

No. 10 Arkansas. One unlucky field goal that bounced off the top of the upright helped sink the Hogs against A&M, but you could argue the game really turned when KJ Jefferson dropped it near the goal line and the Aggies scored the other way off the fumble. Arkansas hosts Alabama next week, and, while that game still means a lot, it would've meant more with two top 10 teams in it.

No. 20 Florida. A better showing from Anthony Richardson, who threw for over 450 yards and accounted for 4 TDs, but the Vols overpowered the Gators' defenses, which surrendered over 200 rushing yards and a trio of long scoring drives. Florida is now 2-2, dropping its 2nd in the last 18 against UT.

No. 21 Wake Forest. Make that 14 straight the Deacons have dropped against rival Clemson, which took a vital step forward in the division race at Wake's expense, but Sam Hartman still looked electric against the Tigers' defensive backs, which had no answer for the QB's school record 6 TD passes.

No. 22 Texas. Bijan Robinson went over 100 yards rushing with 2 scores while Hudson Card hit on 20 of 30 throws for 2 touchdowns, and the QB led a furious comeback drive to tie it at the end of regulation, but Texas Tech came back and won it on a field goal after a UT fumble. Burnt Orange is now 2-2.

No. 25 Miami. 1st year coach Mario Cristobal celebrated his birthday by dropping a 45-31 decision to Middle Tennessee State, which couldn't stop going deep: Chase Cunningham hit over 400 yards passing on the Canes, who managed all of 60 yards rushing and Tyler Van Dyke was benched after throwing 2 picks.

5: SEC (Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ole Miss)

4: ACC (Clemson, Florida State, NC State, Syracuse)

4: Big Ten (Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Minnesota)

3: Big 12 (Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU)

3: Pac-12 (USC, UCLA, Washington)

2: Sun Belt (Coastal Carolina, James Madison)

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook