College football rankings: Predicting the AP top 25 poll for Week 11

As the dust settles around the latest slate of games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the next AP top 25 college football rankings

Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll

Predicting the next AP top 25 college football rankings

25. Notre Dame. AP voters are keen on getting the Irish back in the rankings and have an argument now after this team handed it to Clemson in a huge 35-14 upset at home, and after two other impressive wins over good ACC teams like UNC and Syracuse, scoring over 40 points in both those games.

24. Cincinnati. The Bearcats were ranked No. 20 before last week's loss at UCF but made several ballots the following week, and could get back into the rankings with a win over Navy.

23. Washington. Don't overlook the Huskies, who moved to 7-2 after defeating a ranked Oregon State on Friday, their third-straight win of the year, and now with a major trip to Oregon coming this weekend.

22. Kansas State. The Wildcats overcame a 31-10 halftime deficit, outscoring the Longhorns 17-3 after the break, but fumbled on a late drive, falling to 6-3 and taking a dive in the Big 12 pecking order when a trip to Arlington was in sight.

21. Texas. The Longhorns were good enough for the College Football Playoff rankings this past week and now after beating a good-looking Kansas State, they could have enough to convince AP top 25 voters, too.

20. UCF. The Knights strengthened their hold on the No. 2 spot in the AAC standings after beating Memphis. Already with a win over Cincinnati, there's a major tilt at Tulane this coming weekend.

19. Liberty. No doubt there were some Auburn boosters paying very close attention to Hugh Freeze's team as it beat Arkansas on the road, moving the Flames to 8-1.

18. NC State. The Wolfpack won their 16th straight at home by beating Wake behind MJ Morris' three TD passes and this defense picking off Sam Hartman three times. This defense is legit great and it speaks volumes that this team didn't just fold after the Devin Leary injury.

17. Tulane. A 357 rushing yard performance in a win over Tulsa gives the Green Wave an 8-1 mark and it's still in first place for the AAC ahead of the UCF game.

16. Illinois. A home loss to Michigan State pumps the brakes a little in the Big Ten West race, but the Illini are still in a good position to move towards clinching the division with a game against Purdue next week.

15. North Carolina. Drake Maye threw 2 TDs and ran for a third in a win at Virginia that should help the Heels inch up the top 25 rankings, but have played close games on the road with a trip to Wake coming up next.

14. Penn State. Kicking around the Hoosiers in a 45-14 rout feels good but those losses to Ohio State and Michigan don't. This team should be favored the rest of the way and could finish 10-2 at best.

13. Utah. A physical win for the Utes over Arizona State behind a very productive rushing effort, but they could fall with the other movement in the rankings.

12. Ole Miss. Idle this weekend, the Rebels host Alabama next Saturday amid rumors that Auburn could make a move on Lane Kiffin for its vacant coaching job.

11. Clemson. Three costly turnovers turned into Notre Dame touchdowns while this DJ Uiagalelei-led offense finally fell apart in an ugly loss that should bounce this team from College Football Playoff contention for good. In the words of Dabo Swinney, an ass-kicking.

10. UCLA. The Bruins have recovered well since the Oregon loss, scoring over 35 points in two straight victories.

9. USC. Caleb Williams and the Trojans' skill pieces can take this team anywhere, but its defense has shown it can keep games a little closer than expected, too.

8. Alabama. For the first time since 2010, the Crimson Tide has multiple losses before the Iron Bowl after dropping its second game of the year, a one-point decision at LSU in overtime. This could be the first year the College Football Playoff doesn't feature either Alabama or Clemson.

7. LSU. The statement win of Brian Kelly's young tenure, a 1-pointer over Alabama when Kelly elected to go for two rather than the tie in overtime, and LSU is in the conversation to become the first-ever two-loss team to get in playoff contention. But the home loss to UT still factors in these rankings.

6. Oregon. The opening loss to Georgia still casts a shadow over the Ducks, but they've also won eight straight since then and scored over 40 points in each outing. Bo Nix threw, ran for, and caught a TD in a big win over Colorado.

5. Tennessee. For the first time this season, the Vols' vaunted offense looked human, unable to generate much momentum against Georgia's sweltering coverage and pressure, and now Big Orange's shot at the SEC East title is likely gone, and it needs some help to get a shot at the playoff. The poor showing for 3.5 quarters could move some top 25 voters to punish Tennessee here.

4. TCU. Another slow start for the Frogs at home to Texas Tech, as the Big 12's top offense didn't score a TD until the fourth quarter, but the 21 points in the final frame keep this team a perfect 9-0 as the College Football Playoff draws near.

3. Michigan. Rutgers made this a game early, leading at halftime, but the Wolverines scored 38 unanswered points to complete the turnaround behind two 100-yard rushing performances, by Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, and Michigan is gaining on Ohio State as The Game approaches.

2. Ohio State. There wasn't much to like about the Buckeyes' win at Northwestern, even apart from the weather, as CJ Stroud struggled and they struggled in the trenches, leaving questions about this team's playoff potential.

1. Georgia. A dominating win over CFP No. 1 Tennessee keeps the Bulldogs in pole position for this week's rankings, as they were in the AP poll last week. Georgia put together its best game plan of the season by far and looks like the most balanced team in the country right now.

