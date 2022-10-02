College football rankings: Predicting the AP top 25 poll for Week 6

As the dust settles on Saturday's top action, let's get a look ahead to what the AP top 25 college football rankings will look like head into Week 6

Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll

Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings

Should drop out: Pittsburgh, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Baylor

25. LSU. Beating Auburn isn't much to write home about, but top 25 voters have been hinting at getting this team in the rankings. Now at 4-1, and coming off a huge comeback, LSU could finally make it.

24. Minnesota. A 10-point loss at home to Purdue isn't ideal, but the Gophers are still the presumptive faves in the Big Ten West at 4-1 overall.

23. Florida State. A loss at home to Wake doesn't help, but top 25 voters could keep the 4-1 Noles in the rankings after the close game.

22. Kansas. It was time to rank the Jayhawks a week ago, and now it really is. KU hung tough in a Big 12 fistfight with Iowa State, leaning on its defense to stay perfect, and is now 5-0 for the first time since 2009.

21. Kansas State. Adrian Martinez ran for 3 scores and 171 yards in a win over Texas Tech, but the Wildcats could get more aggressive throwing the ball.

20. Mississippi State. 4-1 through 5 games and coming off a statement win over Texas A&M at home, dominating the game in all phases.

19. Washington. This great offense sputtered at UCLA, but even when down big never gave up and kept fighting to keep it within one possession.

18. UCLA. Winners of 8 straight now, the Bruins suddenly look like Pac-12 title contenders after taking it to the Huskies with a powerful 1-2 punch on offense behind Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet.

17. BYU. Jaren Hall had 3 scores and the Cougs notched 3 takeaways in a comfortable win over Utah State; now come matchups with Notre Dame and Arkansas.

16. TCU. A balanced, big-play offense laid the wood on Oklahoma, piling on 41 points in the first half and almost 700 total yards on the day to stay perfect.

15. Wake Forest. A week after coming close against Clemson, the Deacons got out to a hot start at Florida State and held off the comeback attempt.

14. NC State. Devin Leary was very average and the Wolfpack couldn't move an inch on the ground at Clemson. Back to the drawing board for this offense after taking the L in a crucial division tilt.

13. Kentucky. Three missed kicks and two Will Levis fumbles, including 1 after a penalty following the would-be game-winner dropped UK to its first loss at Ole Miss.

12. Oregon. vs. Stanford, late

11. Utah. A big win over Oregon State helps set things up for a trip to suddenly resurgent UCLA and a home tilt with USC after that.

10. Ole Miss. The Rebs have allowed 59 points so far on defense, their fewest through the first 5 games of a season in the last 30 years, and this ground attack is one of the best in college football.

9. Penn State. A win is a win, even when it's close at home to lousy Northwestern, and now PSU has a week off to breathe before a stretch that includes at Michigan, against Minnesota, and at home to Ohio State.

8. Tennessee. Idle this week, the Vols go to LSU next Saturday and host Alabama after that in a crucial 2-week chance to make a statement.

7. Oklahoma State. The Pokes avenged last year's Big 12 title loss to Baylor with a balanced offensive attack and their first win on the road.

6. USC. vs. Arizona State, late

5. Clemson. A statement in back-to-back division wins to take a big step back towards the College Football Playoff behind a ferocious front seven and a still-improving offense behind DJ Uiagalelei.

4. Michigan. Perfect through 5 after taking out Iowa and its dominant defense on the road, Michigan is locked in at No. 4 right now with little chance of moving up as the top three could all run the table.

3. Ohio State. Make it 9 straight over Rutgers behind Miyan Williams' career-best 189 rushing yards and tying an OSU record with 5 rushing scores.

2. Alabama. A fast start at Arkansas, an injury to Bryce Young, and a frantic comeback for the Tide, who scored 21 fourth quarter points without completing a pass. That may not be a formula for success going forward, but it's good to know Bama can move the ball on a front as good as the Hogs'.

1. Georgia. A much-too-close win over Missouri could move some top 25 voters to knock the Bulldogs down in the rankings, but it's hard to punish the No. 1 team when it wins.

