Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 4 announced

Week 3 of the college football season has gone final, and now it's time to get a look ahead to the updated top 25 Coaches Poll rankings for next weekend.

Three teams in the top 25 rankings took the L on Saturday, all playing on the road against non-conference opponents, two of them losing to ranked teams.

Don't expect much movement at the top of the latest polls as the SEC's top dogs, Georgia and Alabama, both rolled to easy victories.

So too did the Big Ten's best clubs, as Ohio State and Michigan had huge victories against non-conference teams at home.

Where to things stand in this week's poll?

Let's take a look at the updated Coaches Poll college football rankings.

The updated Coaches Poll college football rankings

Georgia (40 1st-place votes) Alabama (24) Ohio State (1) Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Arkansas NC State Tennessee Ole Miss Utah Penn State Wake Forest Baylor Oregon Texas Texas A&M Michigan State Florida BYU Washington Miami

Schools dropped out

No. 25 Pittsburgh

Others receiving votes

Florida State 85; Cincinnati 80; Appalachian State 50; Air Force 48; Kansas State 46; Wisconsin 43; Marshall 40; Notre Dame 35; Mississippi State 31; Washington State 29; Houston 25; Texas Tech 24; Oregon State 24; Minnesota 23; TCU 18; Auburn 16; North Carolina 10; Syracuse 7; Washington 6; UCLA 4; Iowa State 4

Coaches Poll top 25 biggest movers

No. 24 Washington (Up 20). A major jump for the Huskies, who got into the Coaches Poll for the first time after a statement win over Michigan State.

No. 25 Miami (Down 12). The Hurricanes' offense ground to a half at Texas A&M as Tyler Van Dyke was unable to score a touchdown.

No. 21 Michigan State (Down 12). A black eye for the Spartans' pass defense and for the Big Ten, which dropped another one to the Pac-12 early.

No. 15 Penn State (Up 8). An important W for the Big Ten as the Nittany Lions threw around Auburn on the road, forcing 4 turnovers and running all over the yard.

Rankings reflect AP poll for Week 3

No. 11 Michigan State. College football's worst secondary reared its ugly head again, this time against Washington's superb deep passing game behind quarterback Michael Penix. Sparty also struggled running the ball, which cut into its ability to gain any sustained rhythm.

No. 12 BYU. The Cougars went without their top two receivers again and this time it cost them against Oregon, who held BYU to 7 first-half points. A 13-point fourth quarter helped, but it was too little, too late.

No. 13 Miami. Questions around Mario Cristobal's in-game management, especially when facing fourth down decisions, as the Hurricanes failed to score a TD in a loss at Texas A&M.

A look at last week's poll for comparison

Alabama (39 1st-place votes) Georgia (25) Ohio State (1) Clemson Michigan Oklahoma Oklahoma State USC Michigan State Kentucky Arkansas NC State Miami BYU Utah Tennessee Ole Miss Wake Forest Baylor Texas Florida Texas A&M Penn State Oregon Pittsburgh

