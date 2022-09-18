Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 4 announced

Skip to main content

College football rankings: Coaches Poll top 25 announced for Week 4

The updated Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 4
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Week 3 of the college football season has gone final, and now it's time to get a look ahead to the updated top 25 Coaches Poll rankings for next weekend.

Three teams in the top 25 rankings took the L on Saturday, all playing on the road against non-conference opponents, two of them losing to ranked teams.

Don't expect much movement at the top of the latest polls as the SEC's top dogs, Georgia and Alabama, both rolled to easy victories.

So too did the Big Ten's best clubs, as Ohio State and Michigan had huge victories against non-conference teams at home.

Where to things stand in this week's poll?

Let's take a look at the updated Coaches Poll college football rankings.

Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 4

Texas Longhorns college football

The updated Coaches Poll college football rankings

  1. Georgia (40 1st-place votes)
  2. Alabama (24)
  3. Ohio State (1)
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. NC State
  12. Tennessee
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Utah
  15. Penn State
  16. Wake Forest
  17. Baylor
  18. Oregon
  19. Texas
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Michigan State
  22. Florida
  23. BYU
  24. Washington
  25. Miami

Schools dropped out

No. 25 Pittsburgh

Others receiving votes

Florida State 85; Cincinnati 80; Appalachian State 50; Air Force 48; Kansas State 46; Wisconsin 43; Marshall 40; Notre Dame 35; Mississippi State 31; Washington State 29; Houston 25; Texas Tech 24; Oregon State 24; Minnesota 23; TCU 18; Auburn 16; North Carolina 10; Syracuse 7; Washington 6; UCLA 4; Iowa State 4

Coaches Poll top 25 biggest movers

No. 24 Washington (Up 20). A major jump for the Huskies, who got into the Coaches Poll for the first time after a statement win over Michigan State.

No. 25 Miami (Down 12). The Hurricanes' offense ground to a half at Texas A&M as Tyler Van Dyke was unable to score a touchdown.

No. 21 Michigan State (Down 12). A black eye for the Spartans' pass defense and for the Big Ten, which dropped another one to the Pac-12 early.

No. 15 Penn State (Up 8). An important W for the Big Ten as the Nittany Lions threw around Auburn on the road, forcing 4 turnovers and running all over the yard.

College football top 25 losers

Rankings reflect AP poll for Week 3

No. 11 Michigan State. College football's worst secondary reared its ugly head again, this time against Washington's superb deep passing game behind quarterback Michael Penix. Sparty also struggled running the ball, which cut into its ability to gain any sustained rhythm.

No. 12 BYU. The Cougars went without their top two receivers again and this time it cost them against Oregon, who held BYU to 7 first-half points. A 13-point fourth quarter helped, but it was too little, too late.

No. 13 Miami. Questions around Mario Cristobal's in-game management, especially when facing fourth down decisions, as the Hurricanes failed to score a TD in a loss at Texas A&M.

Week 3 Coaches Poll college football rankings

A look at last week's poll for comparison

  1. Alabama (39 1st-place votes)
  2. Georgia (25)
  3. Ohio State (1)
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. USC
  9. Michigan State
  10. Kentucky
  11. Arkansas
  12. NC State
  13. Miami
  14. BYU
  15. Utah
  16. Tennessee
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Wake Forest
  19. Baylor
  20. Texas
  21. Florida
  22. Texas A&M
  23. Penn State
  24. Oregon
  25. Pittsburgh

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Oklahoma Sooners college football
Rankings

Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 4 announced

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide football
Rankings

College football rankings: ESPN updated top 25 for Week 4

By James Parks
oklahoma sooners college football large
Rankings

College football power rankings for Week 4: Georgia, Alabama neck and neck

By James Parks
Michigan Wolverines, a top 25 college football rankings mainstay
Rankings

College football rankings: Predicting the AP top 25 poll for Week 4

By James Parks
Auburn Tigers college football
News

College football Week 3 heroes and zeroes: Pac-12 up, Auburn down bad

By James Parks
App State Mountaineers college football
News

WATCH: App State stuns Troy on last-second Hail Mary TD pass

By James Parks
urban meyer
News

Nebraska contacts Urban Meyer amid coaching search: report

By James Parks
Oklahoma Sooners college football
News

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football score, Week 3 highlights, reaction

By James Parks