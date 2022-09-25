Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 5 announced

College football paid a visit to Upset City again on Saturday with a half dozen teams in the top 25 rankings taking the L over the weekend.

That means some more movement in the official polls going into next weekend's Week 5 action across the country, especially in the top 10, as teams open up their conference schedules.

Where do things stand in the poll now? Let's take a look at the latest top 25 rankings, according to the coaches vote.

The updated Coaches Poll college football rankings

Georgia (34 1st-place votes) Alabama (26) Ohio State (4) Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Tennessee NC State Ole Miss Penn State Utah Baylor Oregon Oklahoma Texas A&M Washington Arkansas BYU Wake Forest Florida State Minnesota Pittsburgh Syracuse

Schools dropped out

No. 19 Texas

No. 21 Michigan State

No. 22 Florida

No. 25 Miami

Others receiving votes

Cincinnati 63; Kansas 59; Florida 49; Texas Tech 36; Kansas State 30; Texas 25; TCU 20; Michigan State 13; James Madison 11; Mississippi State 10; Air Force 8; Oregon State 7; UCLA 6; Washington State 4; LSU 4; Notre Dame 3; Iowa State 3; Maryland 2; Coastal Carolina 1.

Biggest movers

No. 25 Syracuse: Up 7

No. 23 Minnesota: Up 9

No. 19 Arkansas: Down 9

No. 16 Oklahoma: Down 10

Rankings according to previous AP poll

No. 6 Oklahoma. Back to square one for Brent Venables and this Sooner defense after the unit collapsed in the wake of Kansas State and quarterback Adrian Martinez, who ran for 4 scores in the huge win. That makes 3 of the last 4 for the Wildcats against OU: in every one of those games, K-State was unranked the Oklahoma was in the top 10.

No. 10 Arkansas. One very unlucky field goal that doinked off the top of the upright helped doom the Hogs against Texas A&M, but you could argue the game really turned on a turnover when KJ Jefferson carried near the goal line and the Aggies picked up a fumble and scored the other way 81 yards. Arkansas hosts Alabama next week, but you can't help but feel that game got some of the air taken out of it now.

No. 20 Florida. A much better showing from Anthony Richardson, who threw for over 450 yards and 2 scores, and ran for 2 more on Rocky Top, but the Vols attack overpowered the Gators' defenses, which surrendered over 200 rushing yards and a trio of long touchdown drives. Florida is now 2-2, dropping its 2nd in the last 18 against rival Tennessee.

No. 21 Wake Forest. Make that 14 straight the Deacons have dropped against rival Clemson, which took a vital step forward in the division race at Wake's expense, but Sam Hartman still looked electric against the Tigers' defensive backs, which had no answer for the quarterback's customarily electric deep game, throwing for a record 6 TD passes.

No. 22 Texas. Bijan Robinson went over 100 yards rushing with 2 scores while Hudson Card hit on 20 of 30 throws for 2 touchdowns, and the QB led a furious comeback drive to tie it in regulation, but a costly fumble helped Texas Tech come back and win it on a field goal. Longhorns are now 2-2.

No. 25 Miami. Happy Birthday, Mario Cristobal. The proud Miami grad and 1st year coach celebrated by dropping a 45-31 decision to Middle Tennessee State, which couldn't stop throwing long passes: Chase Cunningham hit over 400 yards passing on the Canes, who managed all of 60 yards rushing and Tyler Van Dyke was benched after going 50% passing with 2 picks.

5: SEC (Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ole Miss)

4: ACC (Clemson, Florida State, NC State, Syracuse)

4: Big Ten (Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Minnesota)

3: Big 12 (Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU)

3: Pac-12 (USC, UCLA, Washington)

2: Sun Belt (Coastal Carolina, James Madison)

