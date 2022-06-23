We're starting to get a closer look at the preseason college football Top 25 rankings as spring practice comes to a close. ESPN is the latest to update its Football Power Index ahead of the 2022 season.

With it comes an early glance at where the experts predict the top teams will begin the season, and which teams have a chance to make a run for the top of the poll.

There were some surprises in the new rankings, including some head-turning omissions and some teams that maybe the power index was a little too optimistic about.

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings are a measure of team strength that means to predict a team’s performance. Projected results are based on 10,000 simulations of the rest of the season. It uses a combination of analytics, including scores to date and a team’s remaining schedule.

Let's take a look at where things stand for the 2022 preseason, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.

25. Florida Gators

Final 2021 ranking: Unranked

Record: 6-7 (2-6 SEC)

To make College Football Playoff: 0.0%

Where Florida is right now: Coming into a new chapter under first-year head coach Billy Napier, the former Louisiana coach who brings some solid recruiting connections in the Sunshine State to build this Gators roster.

Expect Anthony Richardson to win the QB job, bringing some athleticism to the position, but Napier and his staff need to rework this secondary before it opens up against Pac-12 champion Utah.

24. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Final 2021 ranking: Unranked

Record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)



To make College Football Playoff: 0.1%

Where Mississippi State is right now: Mike Leach has pieces coming back on offense that should be able to replicate their 2021 production, including quarterback Will Rogers, a 4,700-yard passer with 36 TDs, and this defense — 4th overall in the SEC last season — brings back eight starters. But this schedule is murder: MSU draws the Aggies, Auburn, Georgia, and Arkansas at home this fall and go to Alabama.

23. Oregon Ducks

Final 2021 ranking: No. 22

Record: 10-4 (7-2 Pac-12)

To make College Football Playoff: 0.8%

Where Oregon is right now: A program in transition, Oregon is coming off a 2021 season in which it seemed on the precipice of a College Football Playoff. Then came the dominoes: first, losing to Utah twice, losing coach Mario Cristobal, and then running back Travis Dye to USC.

But the Ducks also gained a lot: coach Dan Lanning, who orchestrated Georgia's suffocating defense last year, inherits linebacker Noah Sewell, and Auburn transfer quarterback Bo Nix in addition to some athletic receivers.

22. North Carolina Tar Heels

Final 2021 ranking: Unranked

Record: 6-7 (3-5 ACC)

To make College Football Playoff: 0.7%

Where North Carolina is right now: The battle to replace Sam Howell is on between Drake Maye and Jacolby Criswell for the right to throw to some blue-chip receivers and play behind an O-line losing four starters. Gene Chizik is back at defensive coordinator, too, hoping to repeat the same improvements he brought to this unit the last time he held the position.

Carolina has recruited well at defensive line and linebacker — including 2022 five-star lineman Travis Shaw — and needs to cash in on the talent it's acquired to apply pressure up front and help out this young secondary.

21. Wisconsin Badgers

Final 2021 ranking: Unranked

Record: 9-4 (6-3 Big Ten)

To make College Football Playoff: 0.6%

Where Wisconsin is right now: Much of this Badgers defense, which ranked No. 1 overall nationally ahead of Georgia last year, will need replacements, but the program has recruited well enough to re-stock those shelves adequately enough.

The question is whether quarterback Graham Mertz can finally prove he deserves the starting job. Any rebuilding project there will depend on how well Wisconsin re-supplies at receiver.

Good thing Wisconsin gets lead rusher Braelon Allen back — the youngster carried for 1,268 yards last season with 12 touchdowns with a nearly seven ypc average and is running behind a line of solid oak.

20. Kentucky Wildcats

Final 2021 ranking: No. 18

Record: 10-3 (5-3 SEC)



To make College Football Playoff: 0.5%

Where Kentucky is right now: Statement wins over LSU and Florida — in the latter case a first at home since 1986 — and knocking off No. 15 Iowa in the bowl were all positive steps forward.

As is the return of quarterback Will Levis, a 2,800-yard passer with 24 TDs last year, and lead rusher Chris Rodriguez, who ran for 1,379 yards and nine scores (and over 100 yards in all but three games) in '21.

But gone is Wan'Dale Robinson at receiver, three O-line starters, and six defensive contributors. A home tilt in November against Georgia could go a long way in sorting out the SEC East race again.

19. Baylor Bears

Final 2021 ranking: No. 5

Record: 12-2 (7-2 Big 12)

To make College Football Playoff: 1.2%

Where Baylor is right now: Dave Aranda brought Baylor from two wins to a Big 12 championship and a Sugar Bowl victory in one year's time, and has a chance to build on that work in 2022.

Blake Shapen, a 72% passer with five TDs and no picks last season, returns at quarterback, as does most of this offensive line, but Baylor has to find new inputs at receiver and running back. This defense was one of two in the Big 12 to surrender fewer than 20 points per game, and brings back most of that production.

18. Miami Hurricanes

Final 2021 ranking: Unranked

Record: 7-5 (5-3 ACC)

To make College Football Playoff: 1.9%

Where Miami is right now: Mario Cristobal returns to his alma mater with a great coaching staff and a solid fixture at quarterback in Tyler Van Dyke, but with some work to do everywhere else. Especially at receiver, which just lost most of its top production to the NFL.

But there's a lot of youth and promise here, especially in the secondary, which brings a lot of speed and athleticism to the fore. FPI gives The U, which was just eight combined points from a perfect ACC record last fall, a 28 percent chance to win its division this season.

17. Ole Miss Rebels

Final 2021 ranking: No. 11

Record: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)

To make College Football Playoff: 0.9%

Where Ole Miss is right now: The Rebs lost a ton of that offense that ranked No. 1 in the SEC a year ago (and No. 6 in college football), but scored two noteworthy transfer players in former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart and TCU running back Zach Evans.

Expect a slight step back offensively, but there's still plenty enough speed here to keep Ole Miss undefeated or at one loss heading into mid-October. This team improved defensively last season and should have six starters back, but has to restock at most positions.

16. Michigan State Spartans

Final 2021 ranking: No. 9

Record: 11-2 (7-2 Big Ten)

To make College Football Playoff: 1.8%

Where Michigan State is right now: Kenneth Walker is gone, but Payton Thorne is back, fresh off a 3,240-yard passing season to go with 27 TDs and 10 INTs. And he'll have Jayden Reed returning at receiver after going for over 1,000 yards with 10 scores and averaging almost 18 yards per catch last fall.

But the Spartans had far and away the Big Ten's worst secondary, allowing more than 337 passing yards per game. No other B1G team surrendered more than 260, and the unit overall ranked No. 111 in the nation.

15. Utah Utes

Final 2021 ranking: No. 12

Record: 10-4 (8-1 Pac-12)

To make College Football Playoff: 4.9%

Where Utah is right now: Losing wideout Britain Covey is notable, but Utah returns star rusher Tavion Thomas, a thousand-yard fixture who scored 21 times a year ago, and quarterback Cameron Rising, who passed for 20 TDs with five picks.

Defensively, the Utes allowed a respectable 20.6 ppg, a number that fell to 19.1 in Pac-12 games, but lost a solid speed/physicality combo in linebacker Devin Lloyd and two safeties in Brandon McKinney and Vonte Davis.

14. Texas A&M Aggies

Final 2021 ranking: Unranked

Record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)

To make College Football Playoff: 1.4%

Where Texas A&M is right now: Jimbo Fisher has recruited this program into College Football Playoff contention, but it can still win or lose on any given Saturday. Last season was proof of that, as the Aggies both beat No. 1 Alabama but still lost four other SEC West games, including at Ole Miss by 10 last November. A&M needs to cash in on its major recruiting gains and finally throw some elbows in this division.

13. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Final 2021 ranking: No. 7

Record: 12-2 (8-1 Big 12)

To make College Football Playoff: 4.3%

Where Oklahoma State is right now: The top defense in college football a year ago lost its coordinator after Jim Knowles took the Ohio State job, in addition to three key pieces in the secondary.

Quarterback Spencer Sanders showed flashes last fall, throwing 20 TDs and finishing with over 2,800 yards, but he had 12 picks and seven games when he threw one touchdown or none. And the Cowboys won't have 1,200 yard rusher Jaylen Warren back to help him out, either.

12. Penn State Nittany Lions

Final 2021 ranking: Unranked

Record: 7-6 (4-5 Big Ten)

To make College Football Playoff: 3.8%

Where Penn State is right now: Sean Clifford back after a 3,000-yard, 21 TD outing in 2021, but there are big holes to fill on a defense that ranked third-best in the Big Ten in points allowed.

James Franklin also needs to create a strategy running the ball after finishing second-worst in the conference last season and just lost Noah Cain to LSU. Watch out for season-defining road trips to Auburn early and to Michigan in October. Ohio State comes to Happy Valley this fall.

11. LSU Tigers

Final 2021 ranking: Unranked

Record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)

To make College Football Playoff: 2.8%

Where LSU is right now: Brian Kelly steps in as head coach from Notre Dame with a reputation for winning a lot of games, if not also struggling against ranked and Southern teams in national matchups.

But he walks into a state loaded with game-changing talent and has made positive inroads on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal. Kelly needs to re-work LSU's secondary and plug in four new offensive linemen to protect his quarterback, whoever that'll be.

10. Auburn Tigers

Final 2021 ranking: Unranked

Record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)

To make College Football Playoff: 2.7%

Where Auburn is right now: There are always a few surprises in the ESPN rankings, and this is one of them. Auburn doesn't look like a Top 10 team with most Vegas books giving it 6 to 7 wins again in 2022 after losing a pile of transfers and assistant coaches.

Head coach Bryan Harsin, already embattled with AU insiders coming into Year 2, is facing another potential second-half apocalypse against this SEC West slate with decisions to make on defense and at quarterback.

9. Pittsburgh Panthers

Final 2021 ranking: No. 13

Record: 11-3 (7-1 ACC)

To make College Football Playoff: 10.2%

Where Pitt is right now: Kenny Pickett is gone from the defending ACC championship squad, but Pitt scored what could be the difference-maker at the position in former USC starter Kedon Slovis, a 65% passer with 11 TDs and eight picks last fall.

But the absence of Jordan Addison cuts a huge hole in Pitt's passing attack. The reigning Biletnikoff Award winner led college football with 17 touchdown catches last season, the ACC's most since Deandre Hopkins' 18 in 2012. Pitt has Jared Wayne coming back and can push the ball on the ground behind Israel Abanikanda, but there's no looking over the loss of a phenom like Addison.

8. Oklahoma Sooners

Final 2021 ranking: No. 10

Record: 11-2 (7-2 Big 12)

To make College Football Playoff: 12.6%

Where Oklahoma is right now: Maybe no other big-time program will look more different this year after losing coach Lincoln Riley and quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler.

OU scored a major coaching hire in Brent Venables, which should ensure this defense will be among the nation's best. Jeff Lebby is on as OC and he gets quarterback Dillon Gabriel as a transfer: the two orchestrated a top 10 offense at UCF in 2019, but the Sooners need to do some work at receiver.

7. Michigan Wolverines

Final 2021 ranking: No. 3

Record: 12-2 (8-1 Big Ten)

To make College Football Playoff: 14.8%

Where Michigan is right now: Hoping to revive some of the momentum it got last season when UM beat Ohio State, won the Big Ten, and made the CFP. Michigan could return just three defensive starters, loses a dynamic pass rush, and has to replace its top safety and two lead backs. But it brings back Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy at quarterback and plenty of promise behind RBs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards and wideout Andrel Anthony.

6. Texas Longhorns

Final 2021 ranking: Unranked

Record: 5-7 (3-6 Big 12)

To make College Football Playoff: 21.0%

Where Texas is right now: ESPN really likes the addition of transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers, the 5-star prospect whose addition bumped up the Longhorns' chances to win the Big 12 to around 41 percent, according to FPI.

Bijan Robinson returns after rushing for 1,127 yards last fall with a 5.8 ypc average and 11 touchdowns to go with four additional scores as a receiver. And Ewers will have Xavier Worthy, who had 981 receiving yards with 12 TDs last fall. Watch for a major Week 2 home tilt against Alabama.

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Final 2021 ranking: No. 8

Record: 11-2

To make College Football Playoff: 17.6%

Where Notre Dame is right now: A new era in South Bend after Brian Kelly bolted and the Irish picked defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to replace him. ND brought on some important coaching additions and hopes it can get the most from its skill position players. A season-opening game at Ohio State will set the tone for the Irish this season, who could be in the playoff race with a win there.

4. Clemson Tigers

Final 2021 ranking: No. 14

Record: 10-3 (6-2 ACC)

To make College Football Playoff: 59.0%

Where Clemson is right now: Clemson only got nine scores against 10 picks from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei last fall and ranked second-worst in the ACC in total offense while failing to surpass 27 points per game on average.

Getting things right on this side of the ball should get the Tigers back in the top 10 nationally when looking at this defense, a unit stacked with blue-chip talent like Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy playing up front. But watch for games at Wake, against NC State, at Notre Dame, and at home to Miami.

3. Georgia Bulldogs

Final 2021 ranking: No. 1

Record: 14-1 (8-0 SEC)

To make College Football Playoff: 73.5%

Where Georgia is right now: Just three starters from this national championship defense come back, though Kirby Smart's recruiting machine has ensured there's more than enough to choose from among the replacements. Not least Jalen Carter, one of the top linemen in America who comes back to anchor the interior pass rush.

And Stetson Bennett returns at quarterback, armed with the likes of Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington, and Arik Gilbert on the receiving end. Georgia has a talent edge just about everywhere, can generate pressure at the line like few teams can, and boasts perimeter speed that's hard to stop.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

Final 2021 ranking: No. 6

Record: 11-2 (8-1 Big Ten)

To make College Football Playoff: 82.3%

Where Ohio State is right now: Much of the core of what last season was the No. 1 offense in college football comes back highlighted by Heisman finalist quarterback C.J. Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson, and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

But it was defense that cost Ohio State in statement losses to Oregon and Michigan last year; the unit should be on sounder footing with Jim Knowles coming in after he coached the No. 3 defense in America at Oklahoma State last fall, a group that also led the nation in sacks.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

Final 2021 ranking: No. 2

Record: 13-2 (7-1 SEC)

To make College Football Playoff: 79.3%

Where Alabama is right now: Eight starters coming back on defense, including college football's leader in sacks and TFLs in linebacker Will Anderson, and Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young round out a customarily stacked Crimson Tide roster.

And the defending SEC champions scored some choice transfer players, too: former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks, Georgia's leading 2021 receiver in Jermaine Burton to open some lanes downfield, and Jahmyr Gibbs, the former Georgia Tech back who comes in as the nation's current active leader in total yards.

(h/t ESPN FPI)

