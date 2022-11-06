College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 11

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

This isn't a conventional "power ranking" of the best teams, but a projection of how every team would finish against an average opponent on a neutral field, ranked by expected point margin per game.

25. Oklahoma. The Sooners fell to 5-4 with a loss at home to Baylor on Saturday thanks to turnovers and missed tackles, but played moderately well on offense.

24. UCF. A new contender in the AAC this season, the Knights are coming off a win over Memphis, own a dub over Cincy, and go to ranked Tulane next week.

23. Louisville. The Cards improved to 6-3 with a win over James Madison and already own a dominant rout over Wake Forest on the season.

22. Wisconsin. Just seven points away from being undefeated the last month, the Badgers sit second in the Big Ten West and have a winnable schedule the rest of the way that could help Jim Leonhard's case to inherit the coaching position.

21. UCLA. DTR accounted for four touchdowns in a win over Arizona State, the Bruins' second straight W after the Oregon disaster and a major tilt against USC coming in two weeks.

20. Minnesota. Two straight for the Gophers, including this week's win at Nebraska, but they lost any hope of winning the Big Ten West some time ago.

19. Mississippi State. It took overtime, but the Bulldogs stopped the bleeding in a win over Auburn to end a two-game losing streak with Georgia up next.

18. Kansas State. Adrian Martinez's return wasn't enough for the Wildcats to beat Texas at home, but this is one of two teams with wins against opponents ranked in the AP top 10 at the time of the game.

17. Florida State. Jordan Travis threw 3 TD passes and Trey Benson ran for two more as the Noles trounced rival Miami, 45-3, and moved to 6-3 on the season.

16. Baylor. When the Bears get a rhythm offensively, it's tough to stop them, something the defending Big 12 champs need as they close out against K-State, TCU, and at Texas with a trip to Arlington still within the realm of possibility.

15. Notre Dame. A nice jump for the Irish, who took it to Clemson in a huge upset win at home and moved to 3-0 against ACC teams in Marcus Freeman's first season.

14. TCU. The last undefeated team in the Big 12, TCU is one of two teams with four wins against teams in the AP top 25 rankings at the time of the game.

13. USC. Caleb Williams and these skill players can take the Trojans almost anywhere, but this defense won't after allowing Cal to get back in that game repeatedly before USC finally won it.

12. Ole Miss. Idle this past weekend, the Rebels get a shot at Alabama and a chance to take a big jump in the SEC West chase.

11. Oregon. Since losing to Georgia in the opener, the Ducks have won eight straight and scored more than 40 points each time out with a real shot to win the Pac-12 title.

10. Penn State. Those chances at the Big Ten East are toast after going 0-2 against Ohio State and Michigan, but the Nittany Lions are in position to run the table and finish with 10 wins.

9. LSU. The new favorites in the SEC West after a statement OT win over Alabama, the Tigers have the 87.4 percent chance to win the division, according to FPI.

8. Clemson. Still the favorites to win the ACC despite losing at Notre Dame, the Tigers have some work to do getting back to the College Football Playoff.

7. Utah. A dominant win over Arizona helps keep the Utes and their physical brand of football in the Pac-12 title race.

6. Texas. The computers have kept the Longhorns high in their rankings all season, and this week they have a solid win at a ranked Kansas State that puts them second in the Big 12 with TCU up next.

5. Tennessee. College football's No. 1 offense had no answers on the road at Georgia, suffering its first loss of the season, and now on the outside looking in as the SEC title race sorts itself out over the next three weeks.

4. Michigan. Rutgers kept Saturday's game close in the first half before the Wolverines scored 38 unanswered points to come back and win, and this could be the most well-rounded team in the Big Ten right now.

3. Alabama. FPI keeps the Tide high in its rankings owing to the team's projected 27.3 point margin, but this roster isn't what Nick Saban has been working with up to now, especially at receiver.

2. Ohio State. Blame the Windy City all you want, but the Buckeyes did struggle matching Northwestern's physicality at the line and quarterback CJ Stroud missed a few throws he usually makes.

1. Georgia. A statement for the Bulldogs as they stepped on the CFP No. 1 Volunteers at home behind a big-play offense and a sweltering defensive effort. This is college football's most complete team right now.

