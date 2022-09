College football rankings: Top 25 schedule, scores for Week 3

Here's a list of the college football top 25 games, scores, and schedule for AP top 25 rankings teams

All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook

Football Power Index college football rankings and schedule computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina

Sat., Sept. 17 | Noon | ESPN

Line: Georgia -24.5

FPI pick: Georgia 91.2%

UConn at No. 4 Michigan

Sat., Sept. 17 | Noon | ABC

Line: Michigan -46.5

FPI pick: Michigan 99.3%

No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska

Sat., Sept. 17 | Noon | Fox

Line: Oklahoma -11.5

FPI pick: Oklahoma 75.3%

Youngstown St. at No. 9 Kentucky

Sat., Sept. 17 | Noon | SECN

Line: No line

FPI pick: Kentucky 97.7%

Texas State at No. 17 Baylor

Sat., Sept. 17 | Noon | FS1

Line: Baylor -30.5

FPI pick: Baylor 96.9%

No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon

Sat., Sept. 17 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox

Line: Oregon -4

FPI pick: Oregon 54.3%

No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech

Sat., Sept. 17 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Ole Miss -16

FPI pick: Ole Miss 87.9%

No. 22 Penn State at Auburn

Sat., Sept. 17 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Line: Penn State -3

FPI pick: Penn State 61.7%

UL Monroe at No. 2 Alabama

Sat., Sept. 17 | 4 p.m. | SECN

Line: Alabama -49

FPI pick: Alabama 99.6%

Liberty at No. 19 Wake Forest

Sat., Sept. 17 | 5 p.m. | ACCN

Line: Wake Forest -16.5

FPI pick: Wake Forest 77.2%

Toledo at No. 3 Ohio State

Sat., Sept. 17 | 7 p.m. | Fox

Line: Ohio State -31.5

FPI pick: Ohio State 97.4%

Pine Bluff at No. 8 Oklahoma State

Sat., Sept. 17 | 7 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+

Line: No line

FPI pick: Oklahoma State 99.7%

Missouri State at No. 10 Arkansas

Sat., Sept. 17 | 7 p.m. | SECN/ESPN+

Line: No line

FPI pick: Arkansas 99.2%

Akron at No. 15 Tennessee

Sat., Sept. 17 | 7 p.m. | SECN/ESPN+

Line: Tennessee -47.5

FPI pick: Tennessee 99.2%

Texas Tech at No. 16 NC State

Sat., Sept. 17 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: NC State -11

FPI pick: NC State 67.6%

No. 11 Michigan St. at Washington

Sat., Sept. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Washington -3.5

FPI pick: Michigan State 53.4%

USF at No. 18 Florida

Sat., Sept. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN

Line: Florida -24.5

FPI pick: Florida 93.9%

No. 23 Pittsburgh at W. Michigan

Sat., Sept. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Line: Pittsburgh -10

FPI pick: Pittsburgh 83.1%

Louisiana Tech at No. 5 Clemson

Sat., Sept. 17 | 8 p.m. | ACCN

Line: Clemson -34

FPI pick: Clemson 97.6%

UTSA at No. 21 Texas

Sat., Sept. 17 | 7 p.m. | LHN

Line: Texas -11

FPI pick: Texas 92.4%

No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M

Sat., Sept. 17 | 9 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Texas A&M -5.5

FPI pick: Miami 53.6%

San Diego State at No. 14 Utah

Sat., Sept. 17 | 10 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: Utah -21

FPI pick: Utah 99.5%

Fresno State at No. 7 USC

Sat., Sept. 17 | 10:30 p.m. | Fox

Line: USC -12.5

FPI pick: USC 90.0%

