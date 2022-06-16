College football recruiting: Ranking the best 2023 quarterbacks

Skip to main content

College football recruiting rankings: 10 best 2023 quarterbacks

Whatever changes come to college football, one thing remains a constant: you better have the better quarterback on the field any given Saturday.

Luckily for the top programs, the class of 2023 should present more than a few elite options at the position for the taking.

Only three of the Top 10 quarterbacks coming up next year have announced their commitments, which leaves an open market for the top signal callers in America.

Who are the top ranked quarterbacks in the 2023 cycle, and where are they headed?

College football recruiting rankings: The top 2023 quarterbacks

10. Avery Johnson

avery johnson recruit

How he rates: 4-star

How he measures: 6-2, 170

Where he's from: Maize, Kans.

Recruitment status: Undecided

Schools to watch: Kansas State, Arkansas, Notre Dame, Florida State, Iowa State

Two-sport athlete with legitimate basketball skills who helped led his team scoring en route to a Kansas state championship... Excellent sophomore production throwing 25 TDs and three INTs... Good pocket presence... Escapability... Accuracy throwing the ball on the run... 

Prediction: Kansas State, 65%

9. Eli Holstein

eli holstein

How he rates: 4-star

How he measures: 6-3, 225

Where he's from: Zachary, La.

Recruiting status: Committed to Alabama

One-time Texas A&M commit who flipped to the Crimson Tide... Strong arm, mobility... Threw for 3,246 yards/29 TDs/6 INT for Louisiana high school power Zachary on a state title team... Good velocity on short and intermediate passes... Not a dual-threat, but can run if he needs to... Plus accuracy anywhere on the field...

8. Dylan Lonergan

dylan lonergan

How he rates: 4-star

How he measures: 6-1, 220

Where he's from: Snellville, Ga.

Recruitment status: Uncommitted

Schools to watch: Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Ohio State, Stanford, North Carolina

Father backed up Todd Blackledge at QB on Penn State's national title team in 1982... Big arm, eclipsing 90 mph on baseball field... Has accounted for over 4,000 yards passing and 40 touchdowns with just two picks... Solid technique all around... Can play creatively when the script breaks down

Prediction: South Carolina 58%, Stanford 20%

7. Jalen Rashada

jalen rashada

How he rates: 4-star

How he measures: 6-5, 173

Where he's from: Pittsburg, Calif.

Recruitment status: Uncommitted

Schools to watch: Ole Miss, Miami, Oklahoma, Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M

Excellent ball placement, especially on the move and in traffic... Throws receivers open anywhere on the field... Smooth throwing motion... Changes speed with confidence... Room to add some serious muscle... Gets the ball out quickly

Prediction: Florida 46%, Texas A&M 28%, Miami 15%

6. Jackson Arnold

jackson arnold

How he rates: 4-star

How he measures: 6-1, 187

Where he's from: Denton, Tex.

Recruitment status: Committed to Oklahoma

Highly accurate both in the pocket and on the move... Can get serious air under his deep passes... Very solid production against elite competition... Consensus top quarterback in Texas this year... Very few interceptions... Excellent touch when throwing to the perimeter

5. Christopher Vizzina

christopher vizzina

How he rates: 4-star

How he measures: 6-3, 194

Where he's from: Birmingham, Ala.

Recruitment status: Committed to Clemson

Ideal size with good lower body control... Moves very easily in the pocket... Arguably the best pocket awareness of any 2023 quarterback... One of the most efficient passer in his class... Above average mobility 

4. Dante Moore

dante moore

How he rates: 5-star

How he measures: 6-2, 195

Where he's from: Detroit, Mich.

Recruitment status: Uncommitted

Schools to watch: Notre Dame, Michigan, LSU, Penn State

Offered a scholarship by Michigan's Jim Harbaugh before he started as an eighth grader... Trained by former UM quarterback Devin Gardner since age of 11... Worked with QB coach Tom House (who trained Tom Brady, Drew Brees, among others)... One of the most accurate pocket passers this cycle... Quick release, especially in short game... Not quite a dual-threat but completed 73% with 40 TDs on a state title team

Prediction: Notre Dame 36%, LSU 32%

3. Nico Iamaleava

nico iamaleava

How he rates: 5-star

How he measures: 6-5, 195

Where he's from: Long Beach, Calif.

Recruitment status: Committed to Tennessee

Has one of the strongest arms in this cycle... Highly efficient and cautious passer with just two INTs in his first two high school seasons... Fluid throwing motion, especially in the intermediate game... Accurate on the move... Goes through progressions quickly, usually makes the right decision... Can get chunk plays with his legs

2. Malachi Nelson

usc football malachi nelson

How he rates: 5-star

How he measures: 6-3, 185

Where he's from: Los Alamitos, Calif.

Recruitment status: Committed to USC

Aggressive downfield thrower... Elite arm strength and ball placement... Agile footwork in and out of the pocket... Throws well to the perimeter... Not easily spooked in the pocket by pressure... Wants to find the receiver before he takes off, but he can really take off, too

1. Arch Manning

arch manning college football recruiting

How he rates: 5-star

How he measures: 6-4, 215

Where he's from: New Orleans, La.

Recruitment status: Uncommitted

Schools to watch: Alabama, Georgia, Texas

The latest in a long line of Mannings... Very quick release... Pure throwing motion... Very natural and accurate ball placement anywhere on the field... Solid field vision... Can throw receivers open equally well in and out of pocket... Pro-style with play-making ability... Feels and avoids pressure well...

Prediction: Texas 46%, Georgia 30%

