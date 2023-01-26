Talent is the lifeblood of any college football team and the ability to recruit the best players, develop their potential, and ship them off to the NFL Draft has long been the way we judge the health of any football program.

And, as is usually the case, that talent tends to consolidate into the hands of a very lucky few.

Which schools have done the best job of turning out pro football talent, and what teams have done the best in more recent years?

Scroll through to see which schools have produced the most NFL skill.

15. Michigan State

NFL Draft picks: 319

Sparty has consistently provided the NFL with draft talent, starting back in 1936 with the very first event, where guard Sid Wagner went No. 8 overall to Detroit, and extending well into the 21st century, with four players going in the 2022 event, including running back Kenneth Walker.

Michigan State saw 10 players go into the draft in 1952, 11 more in 1958, and another 10 in the 1973 NFL Draft. Notable modern players to come out of East Lansing include quarterback Kirk Cousins (2012) and running back Le'Veon Bell (2013).

14. UCLA

NFL Draft picks: 333

Westwood has produced 36 total first-round draft picks in school history, starting in 1946 with Cal Rossi, who was actually the first player to be drafted twice, going again in the opening round in 1947.

Troy Aikman, who transferred to UCLA from Oklahoma, was and remains UCLA's single No. 1 overall draft pick, going in 1989 to the Dallas Cowboys, where he went on to win three Super Bowl championships.

Six former Bruins were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, with tight end Greg Dulcich being the school's highest pick, going in the third round to Denver.

13. Texas

NFL Draft picks: 352

Four former Longhorns who were taken in the NFL Draft went onto Hall of Fame careers, including the likes of Tom Landry, a former defensive back who won two Super Bowls and an NFL championship as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

Running back Earl Campbell was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 1978, taking his aggressive running style to the professional ranks, rushing for over 1,300 yards in five of his six seasons with the Houston Oilers, and was named a State Hero of Texas by the state legislature.

Vince Young, who famously led Texas to its most recent national championship, was the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2006 to the Tennessee Titans.

T-12. Tennessee

NFL Draft picks: 355

Two future Hall of Famers went through the NFL Draft from Rocky Top, including defensive end Doug Atkins, the No. 11 overall pick by Cleveland in 1953 and made his impact during a legendary career with the Chicago Bears, helping to forever change the edge rusher position for the modern era.

Tennessee produced another revolutionary player in quarterback Peyton Manning, the No. 1 overall pick in 1998, winning two Super Bowl championships, claiming five NFL MVP honors, seven First-Team All Pro honors, 14 Pro Bowl selections, and earning three records: most TD passes in a season (55), in a game (7), and passing yards in a season (5,477).

T- 12. Miami

NFL Draft picks: 355

An astounding eight former Hurricanes that were taken in the NFL Draft were eventually selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Ted Hendricks (1969), Jim Kelly (1983), Michael Irvin (1988), Cortez Kennedy (1990), Warren Sapp (1995), Ray Lewis (1996), Edgerrin James (1999), and Ed Reed (2002). A ninth, Jim Otto, was taken in the 1960 AFL Draft.

At least one Miami player has been taken in a draft for 48 straight years and the 2001 national championship team made a record with a future 16 first round draft selections.

11. Georgia

NFL Draft picks: 361

Georgia boasts five No. 1 overall draft picks all time, including two in the 21st century: quarterback Matthew Stafford in 2009 and defensive end Travon Walker in 2022, a year of some history by the resurgent Bulldogs program.

In 2022, defending national champion Georgia produced 15 total NFL Draft selections, establishing a new all-time record and breaking the former mark held by Ohio State in 2004 and LSU in 2020, with 14 players taken those years.

10. Nebraska

NFL Draft picks: 366

This may not be the college football powerhouse it was in the 90s or the 70s — Nebraska hasn't produced a first-rounder since Prince Amukamara in 2011 — but the Cornhuskers are still among the very best in terms of total NFL Draft output.

Notably, Nebraska turned out both the No. 1 and No. 2 pick in 1984. The Huskers put out a pair of second-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

9. Florida

NFL Draft picks: 367

Florida produced a pair of top-five picks in the last few years, including Kyle Pitts, who went to Atlanta with the No. 4 last spring.

Dante Fowler was the third-overall selection to Jacksonville in 2015. Florida had eight total draft picks in 2021, the program's most in six years.

NFL all-time rushing yards leader Emmitt Smith came out of Gainesville as the No. 17 overall pick in 1990. UF had three picks in 2022, includi