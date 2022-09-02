Skip to main content

College football games on today: Week 1 schedule for Friday

Week 1 of the college football schedule kicked off on Thursday with one historic rivalry renewed and a major early season Big Ten matchup.

Pittsburgh scored two quick TDs to beat West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl and Penn State scored a come from behind victory against Purdue.

Now comes a batch of Friday games on tap before the season really gets started on Saturday as the rest of the teams get back in action.

Western Michigan at No. 15 Michigan State
Fri., Sept. 2 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan
Fri., Sept. 2 | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion
Fri., Sept. 2 | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

William & Mary at Charlotte
Fri., Sept. 2 | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

Temple at Duke
Fri., Sept. 2 | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Tennessee Tech at Kansas
Fri., Sept. 2 | 8 p.m. | Big12/ESPN+

Illinois at Indiana
Fri., Sept. 2 | 8 p.m. | FS1

TCU at Colorado
Fri., Sept. 2 | 10 p.m. | ESPN

How to watch college football in 2022

fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.

