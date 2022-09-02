College football games on today: Week 1 schedule for Friday

Week 1 of the college football schedule kicked off on Thursday with one historic rivalry renewed and a major early season Big Ten matchup.

Pittsburgh scored two quick TDs to beat West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl and Penn State scored a come from behind victory against Purdue.

Now comes a batch of Friday games on tap before the season really gets started on Saturday as the rest of the teams get back in action.

Western Michigan at No. 15 Michigan State

Fri., Sept. 2 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan

Fri., Sept. 2 | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion

Fri., Sept. 2 | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

William & Mary at Charlotte

Fri., Sept. 2 | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

Temple at Duke

Fri., Sept. 2 | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Tennessee Tech at Kansas

Fri., Sept. 2 | 8 p.m. | Big12/ESPN+

Illinois at Indiana

Fri., Sept. 2 | 8 p.m. | FS1

TCU at Colorado

Fri., Sept. 2 | 10 p.m. | ESPN

