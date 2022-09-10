College football games today: Your Week 2 schedule for Saturday
Here's your quick and easy guide to the college football games today for Saturday, Sept. 10.
All times Eastern
No. 1 Alabama at Texas
Noon on Fox
Arkansas State at No. 3 Ohio State
Noon on BTN
Southern Miss at No. 15 Miami
Noon on ACCN
South Carolina at No. 16 Arkansas
Noon on ESPN
No. 23 Wake Forest at Vanderbilt
Noon on SECN
Missouri at Kansas State
Noon on ESPN2
Western Illinois at Minnesota
Noon on BTN
Duke at Northwestern
Noon on FS1
Ohio at Penn State
Noon on ABC
North Carolina at Georgia State
Noon on ESPNU
UTSA at Army
Noon on CBSSN
Charleston Southern at No. 18 NC State
12:30 p.m. on ESPN3
South Alabama at Central Michigan
1 p.m. on ESPN+
Southern Utah at No. 13 Utah
1:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Marshall at No. 8 Notre Dame
2:30 p.m. on NBC
Furman at No. 5 Clemson
3:30 p.m. on ACCN
Appalachian State at No. 6 Texas A&M
3:30 p.m. on ESPN2
No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh
3:30 p.m. on ABC
Washington State at No. 19 Wisconsin
3:30 p.m. on Fox
Kennesaw State at Cincinnati
3:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Samford at No. 2 Georgia
4 p.m. on SECN
Akron at No. 14 Michigan State
4 p.m. on BTN
No. 25 Houston at Texas Tech
4 p.m. on FS1
Iowa State at Iowa
4 p.m. on BTN
Virginia at Illinois
4 p.m. on ESPNU
Kent State at No. 7 Oklahoma
7 p.m. on ESPN+
No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida
7 p.m. on ESPN
Central Ark. at No. 22 Ole Miss
7 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN
No. 10 USC at Stanford
7:30 p.m. on ABC
Arizona State at No. 11 Oklahoma State
7:30 p.m. on ESPN2
San Jose State at Auburn
7:30 p.m. on ESPNU
Georgia Southern at Nebraska
7:30 p.m. on FS1
Hawaii at No. 4 Michigan
8 p.m. on BTN
No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU
10:15 p.m. on ESPN
Mississippi State at Arizona
11 p.m. on FS1