College football games today: Your Week 2 schedule for Saturday

Your guide to college football games today (Saturday, Sept. 10)

Here's your quick and easy guide to the college football games today for Saturday, Sept. 10.

All times Eastern

No. 1 Alabama at Texas

Noon on Fox

Arkansas State at No. 3 Ohio State

Noon on BTN

Southern Miss at No. 15 Miami

Noon on ACCN

South Carolina at No. 16 Arkansas

Noon on ESPN

No. 23 Wake Forest at Vanderbilt

Noon on SECN

Missouri at Kansas State

Noon on ESPN2

Western Illinois at Minnesota

Noon on BTN

Duke at Northwestern

Noon on FS1

Ohio at Penn State

Noon on ABC

North Carolina at Georgia State

Noon on ESPNU

UTSA at Army

Noon on CBSSN

Charleston Southern at No. 18 NC State

12:30 p.m. on ESPN3

South Alabama at Central Michigan

1 p.m. on ESPN+

Southern Utah at No. 13 Utah

1:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Marshall at No. 8 Notre Dame

2:30 p.m. on NBC

Furman at No. 5 Clemson

3:30 p.m. on ACCN

Appalachian State at No. 6 Texas A&M

3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh

3:30 p.m. on ABC

Washington State at No. 19 Wisconsin

3:30 p.m. on Fox

Kennesaw State at Cincinnati

3:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Samford at No. 2 Georgia

4 p.m. on SECN

Akron at No. 14 Michigan State

4 p.m. on BTN

No. 25 Houston at Texas Tech

4 p.m. on FS1

Iowa State at Iowa

4 p.m. on BTN

Virginia at Illinois

4 p.m. on ESPNU

Kent State at No. 7 Oklahoma

7 p.m. on ESPN+

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida

7 p.m. on ESPN

Central Ark. at No. 22 Ole Miss

7 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN

No. 10 USC at Stanford

7:30 p.m. on ABC

Arizona State at No. 11 Oklahoma State

7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

San Jose State at Auburn

7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Georgia Southern at Nebraska

7:30 p.m. on FS1

Hawaii at No. 4 Michigan

8 p.m. on BTN

No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU

10:15 p.m. on ESPN

Mississippi State at Arizona

11 p.m. on FS1

