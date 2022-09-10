Skip to main content

College football games today: Your Week 2 schedule for Saturday

Here's your quick and easy guide to the college football games today for Saturday, Sept. 10.

All times Eastern

No. 1 Alabama at Texas
Noon on Fox

Arkansas State at No. 3 Ohio State
Noon on BTN

Southern Miss at No. 15 Miami
Noon on ACCN

South Carolina at No. 16 Arkansas
Noon on ESPN

No. 23 Wake Forest at Vanderbilt
Noon on SECN

Missouri at Kansas State
Noon on ESPN2

Western Illinois at Minnesota
Noon on BTN

Duke at Northwestern
Noon on FS1

Ohio at Penn State
Noon on ABC

North Carolina at Georgia State
Noon on ESPNU

UTSA at Army
Noon on CBSSN

Charleston Southern at No. 18 NC State
12:30 p.m. on ESPN3

South Alabama at Central Michigan
1 p.m. on ESPN+

Southern Utah at No. 13 Utah
1:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Marshall at No. 8 Notre Dame
2:30 p.m. on NBC

Furman at No. 5 Clemson
3:30 p.m. on ACCN

Appalachian State at No. 6 Texas A&M
3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh
3:30 p.m. on ABC

Washington State at No. 19 Wisconsin
3:30 p.m. on Fox

Kennesaw State at Cincinnati
3:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Samford at No. 2 Georgia
4 p.m. on SECN

Akron at No. 14 Michigan State
4 p.m. on BTN

No. 25 Houston at Texas Tech
4 p.m. on FS1

Iowa State at Iowa
4 p.m. on BTN

Virginia at Illinois
4 p.m. on ESPNU

Kent State at No. 7 Oklahoma
7 p.m. on ESPN+

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida
7 p.m. on ESPN

Central Ark. at No. 22 Ole Miss
7 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN

No. 10 USC at Stanford
7:30 p.m. on ABC

Arizona State at No. 11 Oklahoma State
7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

San Jose State at Auburn
7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Georgia Southern at Nebraska
7:30 p.m. on FS1

Hawaii at No. 4 Michigan
8 p.m. on BTN

No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU
10:15 p.m. on ESPN

Mississippi State at Arizona
11 p.m. on FS1

