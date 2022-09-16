College football games today: Your Week 3 schedule for Friday

Skip to main content

College football games today: Week 3 schedule for Friday, Sept. 16

Your schedule for Week 3 college football games today (Fri., Sept. 16)
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Week 3 of the college football schedule is about to kick off as two games are set for the Friday primetime slate.

There are no ranked teams in action today, but we do have a head-to-head matchup with a pair of ACC upstarts, and a service academy squaring off against a Mountain West rival after dark.

Here's your quick and easy schedule for college football's Week 3 games today.

College football games today: Week 3 schedule for Friday

All times Eastern

Florida State at Louisville
Fri., Sept. 16 | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Florida State -2.5
FPI pick: Florida State 54.8%

Florida State: Back in action since knocking off LSU on a blocked extra point with time left, the Seminoles check in at 2-0 with a chance to take out a conference foe that's defeated them 2 years in a row. Jordan Travis ranks 1st among FSU quarterbacks with 1,359 rushing yards and he's playing turnover-free football so far behind a line that's allowed an ACC-best 0.5 sacks per game.

Louisville: Malik Cunningham returns against a solid Seminoles secondary that ranks 2nd in the ACC allowing 144 passing yards per game, and while he's yet to throw a touchdown, Cunningham ran for 121 yards and a score in a big win at UCF.

Air Force at Wyoming
Fri., Sept. 16 | 8 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: Air Force -14.5
FPI pick: Air Force 84.2%

Air Force: As usual, the Falcons are a tidal wave running the ball, leading college football with 508.5 yards per game on the ground, over 200 yards more than the 2nd best team, and Air Force has won 6 straight games dating back to last season.

Wyoming: After a poor initial showing where he hit 5 of 20 passes against Illinois, Cowboys QB Andrew Peasley is a 63% passer since then, and he's backed up by rusher Titus Swen, who in 3 years at Wyoming has over 1,330 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns, leading the team with 7 a year ago.

How to watch college football in 2022

fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.

Click here for your free fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Florida State Seminoles football
Schedules

College football games today: Your Week 3 schedule for Friday

By James Parks
usc trojans college football (1)
News

USC vs. Fresno State football preview, prediction

By James Parks
Florida Gators college football
News

Florida vs. USF football preview, prediction

By James Parks
alabama football jahmyr gibbs
News

Alabama vs. UL Monroe football preview, prediction

By James Parks
Scenes at an NC State college football game.
News

NC State vs. Texas Tech football preview, prediction

By James Parks
Miami Hurricanes college football
News

Xavier Restrepo injury: Top Miami WR to miss Texas A&M game

By James Parks
Ohio State was an early College Football Playoff favorite.
News

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 3 games

By James Parks
Texas A&M comes into the 2022 college football season looking to make waves in the SEC and playoff race.
News

Texas A&M vs. Miami football preview, prediction

By James Parks