College football games today: Your Week 3 schedule for Friday

Week 3 of the college football schedule is about to kick off as two games are set for the Friday primetime slate.

There are no ranked teams in action today, but we do have a head-to-head matchup with a pair of ACC upstarts, and a service academy squaring off against a Mountain West rival after dark.

Here's your quick and easy schedule for college football's Week 3 games today.

All times Eastern

Florida State at Louisville

Fri., Sept. 16 | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Florida State -2.5

FPI pick: Florida State 54.8%

Florida State: Back in action since knocking off LSU on a blocked extra point with time left, the Seminoles check in at 2-0 with a chance to take out a conference foe that's defeated them 2 years in a row. Jordan Travis ranks 1st among FSU quarterbacks with 1,359 rushing yards and he's playing turnover-free football so far behind a line that's allowed an ACC-best 0.5 sacks per game.

Louisville: Malik Cunningham returns against a solid Seminoles secondary that ranks 2nd in the ACC allowing 144 passing yards per game, and while he's yet to throw a touchdown, Cunningham ran for 121 yards and a score in a big win at UCF.

Air Force at Wyoming

Fri., Sept. 16 | 8 p.m. | CBSSN

Line: Air Force -14.5

FPI pick: Air Force 84.2%

Air Force: As usual, the Falcons are a tidal wave running the ball, leading college football with 508.5 yards per game on the ground, over 200 yards more than the 2nd best team, and Air Force has won 6 straight games dating back to last season.

Wyoming: After a poor initial showing where he hit 5 of 20 passes against Illinois, Cowboys QB Andrew Peasley is a 63% passer since then, and he's backed up by rusher Titus Swen, who in 3 years at Wyoming has over 1,330 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns, leading the team with 7 a year ago.

