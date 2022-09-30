College football games today: Your Week 5 schedule for Friday

Week 5 of the college football schedule is here and with it comes a few intriguing games on tap, including one in the Power 5 with a ranked team on the field.

Five games are ready to kick off today, all starting in primetime before most of the action gets underway on Saturday.

Here's your schedule for the college football games on Friday.

Week 5 college football games today

All times Eastern | Odds courtesy SI Sportsbook

Tulane at Houston

Fri., Sept. 30 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Houston -3

FPI pick: Tulane 53.4%

Tulane: This is college football's best defense against the pass through the first month of the season, allowing under 103 air yards per game, and is 4th overall stopping teams by allowing a shade under 229 total yards each time out. Plus it has a win on the road over Kansas State, which just beat Oklahoma.

Houston: A month ago, some analysts were saying this team had an outside chance at the College Football Playoff, but 2 early losses, including to Kansas, doomed those dreams. Still, there's a chance to make a run at the AAC, and has the passing game to easily navigate Tulane's edge rush.

UTSA at MTSU

Fri. Sept. 30 | 7:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Line: UTSA -4.5

FPI pick: MTSU 61.6%

UTSA: Roadrunner quarterback Frank Harris is 6th nationally with 1,310 passing yards through four games and has 10 touchdowns in the air. He has 300-plus passing yards in 3 of 4 games so far and he's coming off a 4 TD performance last week.

MTSU: The team that earned an incredible statement win at Miami a week ago and dumped the Hurricanes out of the top 25 rankings. Chase Cunningham has a big arm, hitting 70% of his passes for 7 scores and over 1,000 yards. He's coming off a 408 yard, 3 TD showing against Miami.

San Diego State at Boise State

Fri., Sept. 30 | 8 p.m. | FS1

Line: Boise State -6.5

FPI pick: Boise State 75.7%

San Diego State: Winless in 2 tries against Pac-12 teams this year, the Aztecs are under 80 yards passing per game, 130th in FBS out of 131 teams, and are solid on the ground, racking up more than 220 each time out. Defensively, the team has struggled, allowing a shade under 400 yards while staying under 294 offensively.

Boise State: Another offensive question mark, the Broncos sacked OC Tim Plough, and quarterback Hank Bachmeier transferred out of the program right afterwards. Boise had 177 total yards in a loss to UTEP last week and is 121st nationally in total offense at 283.2 yards per game.

No. 15 Washington at UCLA

Fri., Sept. 30 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Washington -2.5

FPI pick: Washington 54.5%

Washington: Michael Penix is right at home in 1st year coach Kalen DeBoer's offense, leading college football with 347 passing yards per game in a rejuvenated attack. Watch his connection with receiver Jalen McMillan, who leads UW with 21 receptions and 367 yards and is second with 3 TD catches. Washington can take one very big move in the direction of the Pac-12 title chase with a win here.

UCLA: Winners of 7 straight overall, the 3rd best stretch in FBS, the Bruins are facing a 3-game stretch against ranked Pac-12 opposition starting with this matchup. Dorian Thompson-Robinson has improved at quarterback, almost to 900 yards passing with 8 scores and 1 pick, aided by Zach Charbonnet, the gifted back who is at nearly 7 ypc and has two 100-plus games so far.

New Mexico at UNLV

Fri., Sept. 30 | 11 p.m. | CBSSN

Line: UNLV -14.5

FPI pick: UNLV 79.0%

New Mexico: Through the first month, the Lobos are 4th in the Mountain West in total yards allowed per game and 3rd in rushing yards allowed and have held opponents to 14 or fewer points in 3 of 4 games.

UNLV: Third in the Mountain West in total yards, rushing yards, and passing yards per game, the Rebels top the conference with 39.5 points per game. Doug Brumfield is a 70% passer with 8 scores and nearly a thousand yards and is a capable runner, with 4 more scores on the ground.

