College football games today: Week 6 TV schedule for Friday

We're getting an early start on the Week 6 college football schedule on Friday with four games on tap for today across the country.

That includes a matchup between Big Ten teams in the early slate before a kickoff featuring two AAC rivals and a pair of games coming out of the Mountain West.

Here's your schedule for the college football games on TV today.

Your look at the Week 6 college football schedule for today

All times Eastern | Odds courtesy SI Sportsbook

Nebraska at Rutgers

Fri., Oct. 7 | 7 p.m. | FS1

Line: Nebraska -3

FPI pick: Rutgers 54.6%

Nebraska: Make that 1 win out of the last 10 games against FBS opponents after beating Indiana last week, and now the Huskers have a chance to show off in what looks to be a more open Big Ten West race. NU quarterback Casey Thompson has been dealing with some injuries, while Husker back Anthony Grant is over 100 yards in four games.

Rutgers: There's a solid run defense here if the Knights can develop it, while looking for their first Big Ten home victory in 20 straight attempts. Rutgers is 18th nationally in total defense, 18th against the run, and 27th on third down, allowing opponents to convert 30.2% of the time.

Houston at Memphis

Fri., Oct. 7 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: Memphis -2.5

FPI pick: Memphis 65.3%

Houston: Once upon a time, this was a favorite to win the AAC and even make a push for the College Football Playoff. Not anymore after dropping 3 of 5 games, including to Kansas and Tulane. But the Cougars are a respectable 3rd in the conference with 14 sacks and are keeping opponents from completing just under 62% of their attempts.

Memphis: Perfect through 2 in conference play so far, thanks in part to leading the league with 8 interceptions on defense and a run defense that's surrendering all of 3.2 yards per carry. Now this decent front line unit goes against a Houston team that's allowed 13 sacks and under 4 yards per run.

Colorado State at Nevada

Fri., Oct. 7 | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

Line: Nevada -3.5

FPI pick: Nevada 78.0%

Colorado State: No team in college football has scored as few points as the Rams, who have put just 43 points on the board in total this season, the only team under 50, and come in with the nation's 2nd-worst scoring offense at 10.8 points per game. All of which adds up to an 0-4 record, but watch receiver Tory Horton, the receiver who leads CSU with an 18.6 ypc average.

Nevada: Defensively, the Wolf Pack are definitely a work in progress, allowing 130 points in the last three games, all losses. But they have a dynamic piece at quarterback in Nate Cox, who is yet to turn the ball over and is a capable runner, adding 100 yards and three scores.

UNLV at San Jose State

Fri., Oct. 7 | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Line: San Jose State -6.5

FPI pick: San Jose State 59.8%

UNLV: This team hasn't finished with a winning record in almost a decade, but now the Rebels are at 4-1 under 3rd year coach Marcus Arroyo and just 6 points removed from what would be an undefeated record, good for almost 38 points per game and allowing just 108 yards on the ground.

San Jose State: Just an 8-point loss at Auburn keeps the Spartans from a perfect record while the defense is top 20 nationally in allowing 15.8 points per game and could become bowl eligible for the 2nd time in the last 3 seasons.

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Utah Oregon Kentucky NC State Wake Forest BYU TCU UCLA Kansas Kansas State Washington Syracuse

Mississippi State Cincinnati LSU

