College football games on TV today: Week 11 schedule for Wednesday

As the calendar turns to November, the college football schedule is expanding to almost every day of the week now.

That includes Wednesday, which features a triple-header of MACtion in the primetime slate as the season turns to Week 11 and conference races heating up.

Here's your schedule for the games on today.

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Northern Illinois at Western Michigan

Wed., Nov. 9 | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Point spread: Western Michigan -1

FPI pick: Western Michigan 53.2%

Northern Illinois (2-7, 1-4). Despite its poor record, the Huskies are a tough act to stop when they're on offense, ranking in the top three among MAC teams with almost 389 yards per game and more than 30 points each time out. NIU runs the ball well, averaging the league's second-most rushing yards per game (197.3) and the conference's top ypc average at 4.9. The team has allowed a MAC-low 9 sacks.

Western Michigan (3-6, 2-3). As good as NIU is on offense, the Broncos are on defense, allowing a shade under 27 points per game, the second-best in the MAC, and they're fourth in total defense to go with top-5 rankings when defending both the run and the pass. WMU is allowing under 4 yards per carry on the ground.

Buffalo at Central Michigan

Wed., Nov. 9 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Point spread: Even

FPI pick: Buffalo 53.9%

Buffalo (5-4, 4-1). The Bulls are coming off their sole loss in MAC play, against Ohio, and are tied with the Bobcats and Bowling Green for the lead in the East Division. Rutgers transfer quarterback Cole Snyder leads this offense, hitting just under 59% of his passes for 2,145 yards and 14 touchdowns with 6 interceptions, including 6 scores in the last three games. Buffalo has also scored a touchdown on defense in three of the last four games.

Central Michigan (3-6, 2-3). If there's ever a time this team plays well, it's November, going 11-1 in that month while Jim McElwain has been coach. CMU has played two quarterbacks this season, and the combination of Daniel Richardson and Jase Bauer has over 2,200 yards. Lew Nichols has 561 rushing yards with a 6.4 ypc average and six touchdowns.

Kent State at Bowling Green

Wed., Nov. 9 | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

Point spread: Kent State -2.5

FPI pick: Kent State 59.8%

Kent State (3-6, 2-3). The Flashes were just 1-3 going into October after playing a tough non-con slate featuring Washington, Oklahoma, and Georgia, although they did play the Bulldogs pretty close on the road. Kent State is 2-3 in MAC play, but two of those losses are by a single score, and the team ranks second in the conference with 6.1 yards per play and with 29.6 points per game.

Bowling Green (5-4, 4-1). This is by far Scot Loeffler's best team four years into his tenure, in position to win this division, and a win here would help keep it in the race alongside Ohio and Buffalo with two games left on the schedule. Still, this offense could stand to get a little more aggressive, posting just 20.4 points per game in conference.

