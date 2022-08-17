College Football Playoff schedule set through 2025 season

The College Football Playoff schedule is set through the 2025 season after the CFP announced its plans for future national championships.

Georgia won the College Football Playoff in 2021

Atlanta will host the national title for the 2024 season on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, and Miami will play host for the 2025 championship on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026.

The semifinal games for the 2024 season are already set, with the Cotton Bowl in Arlington and the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024.

College Football Playoff semifinal games for the 2025 season have been announced, as well: the Peach Bowl in Atlanta and Fiesta Bowl in Glendale on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025.

This season, the CFP semifinals will be played on Dec. 31, at the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve.

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game for the 2022 season is set for SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

CFP semifinal teams will play at the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl following the 2023 season on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Atlanta and Miami have already hosted CFP national championship games — Atlanta for the title game on Jan. 8, 2018, won by Alabama over Georgia in overtime, and Miami following the 2020 season when Alabama defeated Ohio State.

“We are excited to return the College Football Playoff National Championship to Atlanta,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said.

“When the playoff was created, the goal was to move the national championship game to ten different communities in the first ten years of the playoff.

"After visiting ten different communities during our first ten years of existence, we accomplished our goal of sharing this celebration of college football with the entire country.

Alabama holds most College Football Playoff records

2014

Rose Bowl — No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20

Sugar Bowl — No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35

CFP National Championship — No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015

Orange Bowl — No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17

Cotton Bowl — No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016

Fiesta Bowl — No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0

Peach Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017

Rose Bowl — No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 ( 2 OT)

Sugar Bowl — No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6

CFP National Championship — No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia (OT)

2018

Orange Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34

Cotton Bowl — No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019

Peach Bowl — No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28

Fiesta Bowl — No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23

CFP National Championship — No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020

Rose Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14

Sugar Bowl — No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28

CFP National Championship — No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021

Cotton Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6

Orange Bowl — No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11

CFP National Championship — No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.

