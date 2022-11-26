Skip to main content

College football schedule, picks today: Week 13 games you must watch

What you should be watching as the college football schedule turns to the regular season finale and Rivalry Week on Saturday
It all comes down to today. Saturday brings us the regular season finale of the 2022 college football season, but still with plenty of hugely important games on the schedule to play with conference and playoff selection still up in the air.

Two of the top four teams in the current College Football Playoff rankings face off head-to-head in one of the sport's traditional rivalries, while another pair of rivals meet with one of those teams in the mix to sneak into the final four, too.

On notice: College football teams on upset alert in Week 13

Everything matters in the season's final weekend of games with Championship Saturday and College Football Playoff Selection Sunday fast approaching and what should be some major change near the top of the rankings coming soon.

Here are the best games you should have on today, with game lines provided by SI Sportsbook.

College football schedule, picks today: Week 13 games you should watch

College football Week 13 schedule

All times Eastern

Michigan at Ohio State (-8). The Game is always appointment viewing, and this year's version has the added bonus of giving us a preview of one team that will almost certainly make the College Football Playoff. And one team that still might even if it loses here. Ohio State brings in its electric passing offense while Michigan plays strong defense and runs the ball with power. The winner gets to the Big Ten title game and from there is the likely No. 2 seed in the playoff. The loser could stay in the mix, too, if it's close enough. 12 p.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)

Place your bets: College football picks against the spread in Week 13

South Carolina at Clemson (-14.5). Last week, this didn't look like too interesting of a game, but then the Gamecocks took Tennessee to the woodshed, stacking up 63 points in a massive upset as Spencer Rattler tacked on 6 touchdown passes. That, combined with Clemson needing to show off for the playoff committee ahead of the ACC title game — especially with UNC, its opponent in that game, dropping its last two, and that no longer looking like a "quality game" — makes this rivalry noteworthy. 12 p.m. on ABC and fuboTV (Try for free)

College football pick 'em: Week 13 picks, predictions by computer model

Auburn at Alabama (-22). Auburn legend Cadillac Williams has won two straight games as interim head coach and has put together a strong rushing attack to test the Crimson Tide's stout front seven in this year's edition of the Iron Bowl, unique in that Alabama is already likely out of the College Football Playoff chase. Or is it? A win here plus some chaos and anything is possible. 3:30 p.m. on CBS and fuboTV (Try for free)

Playoffology: College Football Playoff rankings for Week 13 as USC, Clemson sneak into contention

Oregon (-3) at Oregon State. The Beavers have quietly put together a solid 8-3 campaign up to now, and are 6 combined points from being a one-loss team. With home field advantage, throwing against the Ducks' 122nd ranked secondary, and Bo Nix dealing with an ankle injury, Oregon State is in prime position to keep its rival out of the Pac-12 Championship Game. Win this, and the Ducks face USC for the league title. 3:30 p.m. on ABC and fuboTV (Try for free)

Who's going bowling? College football bowl predictions for Playoff and New Year's games

Notre Dame at USC (-4.5). After a year of mostly flying under the radar, suddenly the Trojans are the hottest ticket in college football, coming off a statement win at UCLA and with a shot to take down a ranked Irish team on a 5-game win streak of its own while moving squarely into the playoff hunt. USC has a chance to finish the season with three straight wins against teams in the top 25 after having already clinched a spot in the Pac-12 title game, and quarterback Caleb Williams is trying to stake his claim on the Heisman Trophy conversation. Not bad for Lincoln Riley's rookie season on the job. 7:30 p.m. on ABC and fuboTV (Try for free)

Other big Week 13 college football games to have on

Louisville at Kentucky (-3). The home-team Wildcats are favored on the books, but the Cardinals have an aggressive defense that can pull off the upset here. 3 p.m. on SEC Network

Michigan State at Penn State (-19). The battle for the Land Grant Trophy renews this year as the Nittany Lions and their powerful run game look to make it to 10 wins against a reeling Spartans team just trying to get back to .500. 4 p.m. on FS1

Iowa State at TCU (-10). The still-undefeated Horned Frogs have played some close games and need to avoid looking past the Cyclones before getting to the Big 12 Championship Game. 4 p.m. on Fox

LSU (-10) at Texas A&M. Brian Kelly's team is still right in the thick of the playoff race and can't afford a third loss with a date against Georgia coming up in the SEC Championship Game. 7 p.m. on ESPN

Kansas at Kansas State (-11.5). A win here for the Wildcats, and they'll make the Big 12 title game against TCU. A loss, and Texas goes to Arlington instead after its win over Baylor on Friday. 8 p.m. on Fox

College Football Playoff Rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. LSU
  6. USC
  7. Alabama
  8. Clemson
  9. Oregon
  10. Tennessee
  11. Penn State
  12. Kansas State
  13. Washington
  14. Utah
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Florida State
  17. North Carolina
  18. UCLA
  19. Tulane
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Oregon State
  22. UCF
  23. Texas
  24. Cincinnati
  25. Louisville

