College football today: Games on TV, Heisman Trophy schedule for Saturday
It's curtain call time for the college football schedule on Saturday with one final day of action on the gridiron before the bowl season and playoff begin.
There's one last FBS game to be played, and it's arguably the single greatest rivalry the sport has to offer, but there are other matchups set for today, as well.
Army and Navy are set to square off in the 122nd edition of the series and the final leg of the Commander-in-Chief Trophy, while the FCS will play its last quarterfinal game, and there are national semifinal matchups at Division II and III.
Not to mention the national ceremony for college football's single greatest and most prestigious individual honor: the annual Heisman Trophy.
Here's your schedule for all the college football action on TV for Saturday.
College football games on TV today: Schedule for Saturday
All times Eastern
Army vs. Navy
Sat., Dec. 10 | 3 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Navy -3
FPI prediction: Army 51.2%
FCS Championship Quarterfinal
Holy Cross at South Dakota State
Sat., Dec. 10 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: SDST -19
Division II Champ. Semifinal
West Florida at Ferris State
Sat., Dec. 10 | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Division II Champ. Semifinal
Shepherd at Colorado School of Mines
Sat., Dec. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Division III Champ. Semifinal
Wartburg at Mount Union
Sat., Dec. 10 | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Division III Champ. Semifinal
Mary Hardin-Baylor at North Central
Sat., Dec. 10 | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Heisman Trophy ceremony schedule
The winner of this year's Heisman Trophy will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on the main ESPN network and the event will stream live on fuboTV (Try for free).
