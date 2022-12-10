College football today: Games on TV, Heisman Trophy schedule

It's curtain call time for the college football schedule on Saturday with one final day of action on the gridiron before the bowl season and playoff begin.

There's one last FBS game to be played, and it's arguably the single greatest rivalry the sport has to offer, but there are other matchups set for today, as well.

Army and Navy are set to square off in the 122nd edition of the series and the final leg of the Commander-in-Chief Trophy, while the FCS will play its last quarterfinal game, and there are national semifinal matchups at Division II and III.

Pick 'em: Army vs. Navy game prediction against the spread

Not to mention the national ceremony for college football's single greatest and most prestigious individual honor: the annual Heisman Trophy.

Here's your schedule for all the college football action on TV for Saturday.

College football schedule for Saturday

All times Eastern

Army vs. Navy

Sat., Dec. 10 | 3 p.m. | CBS

Point spread: Navy -3

FPI prediction: Army 51.2%

FCS Championship Quarterfinal

Holy Cross at South Dakota State

Sat., Dec. 10 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: SDST -19

Division II Champ. Semifinal

West Florida at Ferris State

Sat., Dec. 10 | 12 p.m. | ESPN+



Division II Champ. Semifinal

Shepherd at Colorado School of Mines

Sat., Dec. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Division III Champ. Semifinal

Wartburg at Mount Union

Sat., Dec. 10 | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Division III Champ. Semifinal

Mary Hardin-Baylor at North Central

Sat., Dec. 10 | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Heisman Trophy ceremony schedule

The winner of this year's Heisman Trophy will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on the main ESPN network and the event will stream live on fuboTV (Try for free).

