Army vs. Navy game picks, predictions: College football odds, spread, lines

The greatest rivalry in college football is set to kick off as Army and Navy renew their hostilities in the Week 15 regular season finale on Saturday.

As always, expect some good old-fashioned ground and pound running football as the service academies rely on their respective battery of gifted tailbacks to carry the day.

Army comes in at 5-6 on the year, averaging a shade under 30 points per game, has hit 300 or more yards rushing in four of its last six games, and has eclipsed 400 yards on the ground in two of those matchups, all victories.

Navy checks in at 4-7 overall with a 4-4 mark in AAC conference play, dropping very close decisions against the likes of SMU, Cincinnati, and Notre Dame, and ended its league slate with a statement win over a ranked UCF team.

Navy has dominated the rivalry in the 21st century, winning 14 straight games over Army from 2002 to 2015, but the Black Knights have made it close in recent years, winning four of the last five, with Navy taking two of the last three, including the matchup last season.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Army vs. Navy Game picks, predictions

Army vs. Navy college football predictions

Army prediction: The computers are siding with the Black Knights, but by a slim margin: just 51.2 percent to win the game outright over the Midshipmen.

Navy prediction: By contrast, the Middies have a fighting 48.8 percent chance to take down Army, according to the latest FPI projections.

Point spread: The oddsmakers also project a close-fought matchup, with Navy coming in the narrow 1.5 point favorites against rival Army, according to the updated lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 33 points

Moneyline: Army + 100 | Navy -125

Spread consensus pick: Navy -1.5

Place your bets: Bet on Army vs. Navy live at SI Sportsbook

Score prediction: Team Rankings project that Navy will defeat Army by an estimated score of 16.0 to 14.4 and win what would be its second straight game in the all-time series.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. Eastern time on the main CBS network and streams live on fuboTV (Try for free).

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

fuboTV provides full, total, and live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

Georgia Michigan TCU Ohio State Alabama Tennessee Clemson Utah Kansas State USC Penn State Washington Florida State Oregon State Oregon Tulane LSU UCLA South Carolina Texas Notre Dame Mississippi State NC State Troy UTSA

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook