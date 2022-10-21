College football TV schedule for Week 8: The games you should be watching

We're more than half way through the 2022 college football schedule and as we enter the Week 8 slate of games on Saturday, we'll see some important division and conference races heat up this weekend.

Several top 25 ranked teams are idle, but we still have a half dozen head-to-head matchups between ranked schools on the same field.

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

That includes a pair of games coming out of the Big 12, one battle of contenders in the Pac-12, a surprise matchup to decide first place in the ACC Atlantic, and one long-time rivalry out of the SEC.

Get your remote ready: these are the top games this weekend that you should be watching.

All times Eastern

No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson. Don't look now, but this game will decide first place in the ACC Atlantic division. And though the 6-0 start is the Orange's best since 1987, it's also come almost entirely at home, with just one road game so far, at UConn. Now comes the toughest road game in this conference, at Death Valley against the league favorite, which has won 37 straight games at home. Clemson has taken important steps offensively, and boasts one of college football's premier run stops, but Syracuse owns a top 10 overall defense coming in, too. 12 p.m. on ABC and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU. This is probably the most competitive game in the SEC this weekend. Ole Miss comes in 7-0 for the second time since 1962, its national championship season, and the first time since 2014. The Rebs' eighth game that year? At LSU, which it lost. Now, Ole Miss is sitting at first place in the SEC West behind college football's 3rd most productive rushing attack, averaging just under 272 yards on the ground per game. LSU has been up and down in Brian Kelly's first year, but is already 2-0 in division games and coming off a statement win at Florida, a showcase for mobile quarterback Jayden Daniels, who leads the team in rushing. 3:30 p.m. on CBS and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State. A pair of Big 12 rivals trying to stay in the chase for a spot in the conference championship game this Saturday. Texas has won three straight and looks like a far more competent team with Quinn Ewers in at quarterback in tandem with Bijan Robinson, the back who leads the league with 111.4 rushing yards per game. OSU is coming off a double-overtime loss at TCU in a matchup that's crucial for both teams with another conference game this weekend pitting teams undefeated in Big 12 matchups. 3:30 p.m. on ABC and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon. Winning two straight at home against ranked Pac-12 foes Washington and Utah wasn't enough for UCLA to come into this one the favorite, but it is the league's only remaining undefeated team. Dorian Thompson-Robinson has 19 total TDs and lead back Zach Charbonnet has gone for over 100 yards in 5 of 6 games and tops the Pac-12 with 123 yards per game. Oregon has won 5 straight since the Georgia debacle, scoring 40 points each time out, and quarterback Bo Nix leads the conference with 8 rushing touchdowns. The winner moves into the No. 1 spot in the Pac-12 chase. 3:30 p.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU. A pair of teams yet to lose against conference foes, and TCU comes in the league's last undefeated team overall. The winner of this one takes sole possession of first place in the Big 12 standings. TCU can move the ball equally well in the air or on the ground as college football's 3rd ranked total offense and scoring unit, while K-State is the sport's 7th best rushing team behind QB Adrian Martinez and lead back Deuce Vaughn. 8 p.m. on FS1 and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Iowa at No. 2 Ohio State. The unstoppable force and the immovable object meet in Columbus, as the Buckeyes' offensive tornado runs into the Hawkeyes' stout defense, but Iowa hasn't faced a crew like OSU's receivers yet. 12 p.m. on Fox

Minnesota at No. 16 Penn State. The Gophers are already down in the Big Ten West after losing to division faves Illinois and Purdue, and now head to Penn State, which is fighting for its own life in the East after taking a beating at Michigan. 7:30 p.m. on ABC

No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama. The defending SEC champion Tide lost on Rocky Top for the first time in Nick Saban's reign and now have no room for error in its College Football Playoff chase, especially with the Ole Miss game coming up soon. MSU snapped a 3-game win streak last week and has the firepower to test Bama's secondary. 7 p.m. on ESPN

Texas A&M at South Carolina. It hasn't gone well for the Ags on offense, placing last in the SEC in total production and scoring per game, but should find some room against the Gamecocks' 100th ranked run stop. Spencer Rattler hasn't quite lived up to the hype (5 TD, 8 INT), but can he get something going against A&M's back seven? 7:30 p.m. on SECN

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook