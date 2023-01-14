Football games, picks today: Schedule for Wild Card Saturday

Skip to main content

Football games, picks today: Schedule for Saturday, how to watch, stream

Your look at the football games on TV today as the Wild Card Weekend schedule kicks off
Football games, picks today: Schedule for Saturday, how to watch, stream

All times Eastern

Seahawks at 49ers
Sat., Jan. 14 | 4:30 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: The 49ers come into the game as 9.5 point favorites against the Seahawks, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 42 | Over -110 | Under -110

Moneyline: 49ers -500 | Seahawks +375

FPI prediction: San Francisco as the 77.4 percent chance to win the game outright, compared with Seattle at 22.4 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times.

Chargers at Jaguars
Sat., Jan. 14 | 8:15 p.m. | NBC

Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Total: 47.5 | Over -110 | Under -110

Moneyline: Chargers -138 | Jaguars +115

FPI prediction: Jacksonville has the 60.8 percent chance to win the game, compared with Los Angeles at 38.7 percent, according to the index prediction computer model.

NFL Playoff standings

AFC

  1. Chiefs (14-3)
  2. Bills (13-3)
  3. Bengals (12-4)
  4. Jaguars (9-8)
  5. Chargers (10-7)
  6. Ravens (10-7)
  7. Dolphins (9-8)

NFC

  1. Eagles (14-3)
  2. 49ers (13-4)
  3. Vikings (13-4)
  4. Buccaneers (8-9)
  5. Cowboys (12-5)
  6. Giants (9-7-1)
  7. Seahawks (9-8)

NFL football schedule, scores
Schedules

