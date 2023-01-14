Football games, picks today: Schedule for Wild Card Saturday

Football games, picks today: Schedule for Saturday, how to watch, stream
All times Eastern
Seahawks at 49ers
Sat., Jan. 14 | 4:30 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: The 49ers come into the game as 9.5 point favorites against the Seahawks, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.
Total: 42 | Over -110 | Under -110
Moneyline: 49ers -500 | Seahawks +375
FPI prediction: San Francisco as the 77.4 percent chance to win the game outright, compared with Seattle at 22.4 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times.
Chargers at Jaguars
Sat., Jan. 14 | 8:15 p.m. | NBC
Point spread: Chargers -2.5
Total: 47.5 | Over -110 | Under -110
Moneyline: Chargers -138 | Jaguars +115
FPI prediction: Jacksonville has the 60.8 percent chance to win the game, compared with Los Angeles at 38.7 percent, according to the index prediction computer model.
NFL Playoff standings
AFC
- Chiefs (14-3)
- Bills (13-3)
- Bengals (12-4)
- Jaguars (9-8)
- Chargers (10-7)
- Ravens (10-7)
- Dolphins (9-8)
NFC
- Eagles (14-3)
- 49ers (13-4)
- Vikings (13-4)
- Buccaneers (8-9)
- Cowboys (12-5)
- Giants (9-7-1)
- Seahawks (9-8)
