Skip to main content

Football schedule 2023: Divisional Round games on TV this weekend

Your look at this weekend's football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Football schedule 2023: Divisional Round games on TV this weekend

All times Eastern

Jaguars at Chiefs
Sat., Jan. 21 | 4:30 p.m. | NBC

Point spread: Kansas City opened as the 8.5 point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 52.5 | Over -110 | Under -110

Moneyline: KC -400 | JAX +310

FPI prediction: Kansas City has a 78.4 percent chance to win the game, compared with Jacksonville at 21.6 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times.

Giants at Eagles
Sat., Jan. 21 | 8:15 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: Philadelphia opened as 7.5 point favorites against New York, according to SI Sportsbook.

Total: 48 | Over -110 | Under -110

Moneyline: PHI -350 | NY +275

FPI prediction: Philadelphia has the 80.3 percent chance to win the game, compared with New York at 19.7 percent, according to the index.

Bengals at Bills
Sun., Jan. 22 | 3 p.m. | CBS

Point spread: Buffalo opened as 6.5 point favorites against Cincinnati, according to SI Sportsbook.

Total: 48.5 | Over -110 | Under -110

Moneyline: BUF -225 | CIN +188

FPI prediction: Buffalo has the 65.5 percent shot to win, compared to Cincinnati at 34.5 percent, according to the index model.

Cowboys at 49ers
Sun., Jan. 22 | 6:30 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: San Francisco is a 3.5 point favorite against Dallas, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 45.5 | Over -125 | Under +105

Moneyline: SF -188 | DAL +155

FPI prediction: Dallas has the 52.1 percent chance to win the game, and San Francisco a 47.9 percent shot, according to the power index computer.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

NFL football schedule, scores, games
Schedules

Football schedule 2023: Divisional Round games on TV this weekend

By James Parks
College football powerhouse USC hired Lincoln Riley to get the Trojans back in the playoff rankings.
Schedules

How to watch the Pac-12 football schedule release for 2023

By James Parks
ohio state football joe burrow
Rankings

Ranking college football's 10 best transfer players all-time

By James Parks
college football ohio state
Schedules

When does college football start? Here's what you need to know

By James Parks
georgia football kirby smart
Picks

College football recruiting: Prediction for 5-star Duce Robinson

By James Parks
sam huard washington huskies football
News

College football transfer portal tracker: Where 2023's top players are going

By James Parks
nfl schedule
Schedules

Football games today: TV Schedule for Monday, how to watch, stream

By James Parks
big ten football
News

Kevin Warren had low approval rating within Big Ten, per report

By James Parks