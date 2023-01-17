Football schedule 2023: Divisional Round games on TV this weekend

All times Eastern

Jaguars at Chiefs

Sat., Jan. 21 | 4:30 p.m. | NBC

Point spread: Kansas City opened as the 8.5 point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 52.5 | Over -110 | Under -110

Moneyline: KC -400 | JAX +310

FPI prediction: Kansas City has a 78.4 percent chance to win the game, compared with Jacksonville at 21.6 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times.

Giants at Eagles

Sat., Jan. 21 | 8:15 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: Philadelphia opened as 7.5 point favorites against New York, according to SI Sportsbook.

Total: 48 | Over -110 | Under -110

Moneyline: PHI -350 | NY +275

FPI prediction: Philadelphia has the 80.3 percent chance to win the game, compared with New York at 19.7 percent, according to the index.

Bengals at Bills

Sun., Jan. 22 | 3 p.m. | CBS

Point spread: Buffalo opened as 6.5 point favorites against Cincinnati, according to SI Sportsbook.

Total: 48.5 | Over -110 | Under -110

Moneyline: BUF -225 | CIN +188

FPI prediction: Buffalo has the 65.5 percent shot to win, compared to Cincinnati at 34.5 percent, according to the index model.

Cowboys at 49ers

Sun., Jan. 22 | 6:30 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: San Francisco is a 3.5 point favorite against Dallas, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 45.5 | Over -125 | Under +105

Moneyline: SF -188 | DAL +155

FPI prediction: Dallas has the 52.1 percent chance to win the game, and San Francisco a 47.9 percent shot, according to the power index computer.

