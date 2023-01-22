Skip to main content

Football schedule, picks today: Playoff games on Sunday, how to watch, stream

Your go-to guide for how to watch and stream the full football playoff schedule of games on TV for Sunday as the Divisional Round wraps up
All times Eastern

All times Eastern

Bengals at Bills
Sun., Jan. 22 | 3 p.m. | CBS

Point spread: Buffalo comes into the game as narrow 3.5 point favorites over Cincinnati, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 48.5 | Over -110 | Under -110

Moneyline: BUF -250 | CIN +205

FPI prediction: Buffalo has the 66.3 percent chance to win the game outright, compared to Cincinnati at 33.7 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times.

Cowboys at 49ers
Sun., Jan. 22 | 6:30 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: San Francisco enters the game as a 6.5 point favorite against Dallas, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 46.5 | Over -118 | Under +100

Moneyline: SF -200 | DAL +165

FPI prediction: Dallas has the 53.8 percent chance to win the game, compared with San Francisco at 46.2 percent, according to the computer index prediction machine.

NFL Playoff standings

AFC

  1. Chiefs (14-3)
  2. Bills (13-3)
  3. Bengals (12-4)
  4. Jaguars (9-8) eliminated
  5. Chargers (10-7) eliminated
  6. Ravens (10-7) eliminated
  7. Dolphins (9-8) eliminated

NFC

  1. Eagles (14-3)
  2. 49ers (13-4)
  3. Vikings (13-4) eliminated
  4. Buccaneers (8-9) eliminated
  5. Cowboys (12-5)
  6. Giants (9-7-1) eliminated
  7. Seahawks (9-8) eliminated

