Football schedule, picks today: Playoff games on Sunday, how to watch

All times Eastern

Bengals at Bills

Sun., Jan. 22 | 3 p.m. | CBS

Point spread: Buffalo comes into the game as narrow 3.5 point favorites over Cincinnati, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 48.5 | Over -110 | Under -110

Moneyline: BUF -250 | CIN +205

FPI prediction: Buffalo has the 66.3 percent chance to win the game outright, compared to Cincinnati at 33.7 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times.

Cowboys at 49ers

Sun., Jan. 22 | 6:30 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: San Francisco enters the game as a 6.5 point favorite against Dallas, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 46.5 | Over -118 | Under +100

Moneyline: SF -200 | DAL +165

FPI prediction: Dallas has the 53.8 percent chance to win the game, compared with San Francisco at 46.2 percent, according to the computer index prediction machine.

NFL Playoff standings

AFC

Chiefs (14-3) Bills (13-3) Bengals (12-4) Jaguars (9-8) eliminated Chargers (10-7) eliminated Ravens (10-7) eliminated Dolphins (9-8) eliminated

NFC

Eagles (14-3) 49ers (13-4) Vikings (13-4) eliminated Buccaneers (8-9) eliminated Cowboys (12-5) Giants (9-7-1) eliminated Seahawks (9-8) eliminated

