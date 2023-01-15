Football schedule, picks today: Games on TV for Sunday, how to watch

All times Eastern

Dolphins at Bills

Sun., Jan. 15 | 1 p.m. | CBS



Point spread: Buffalo comes into the game as 13.5 point favorites against Miami, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 43.5 | Over -110 | Under -110

Moneyline: BUF -901 | MIA +600

FPI prediction: Buffalo has the strong 96.0 percent chance to win the game outright, compared with Miami at 4.0 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times.

Giants at Vikings

Sun., Jan. 15 | 4:30 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: Minnesota comes in as 2.5 point favorites against New York, according to SI Sportsbook.

Total: 48 | Over -110 | Under -110

Moneyline: MIN -150 | NY +125

FPI prediction: The Vikings have the narrow 56.0 percent chance to win the game outright, compared with the Giants at 44.0 percent, according to the FPI computer index prediction model.

Ravens at Bengals

Sun., Jan. 15 | 8:15 p.m. | NBC

Point spread: Cincinnati is the 8.5 point against Baltimore in the AFC North playoff matchup, according to SI Sportsbook.

Total: 40.5 | Over -110 | Under -110

Moneyline: CIN -450 | BAL +350

FPI prediction: The Bengals are favored by the index to win with 78.6 percent likelihood, compared with the Ravens at 21.4 percent.

NFL Playoff standings

AFC

Chiefs (14-3) Bills (13-3) Bengals (12-4) Jaguars (9-8) Chargers (10-7) eliminated Ravens (10-7) Dolphins (9-8)

NFC

Eagles (14-3) 49ers (13-4) Vikings (13-4) Buccaneers (8-9) Cowboys (12-5) Giants (9-7-1) Seahawks (9-8) eliminated

