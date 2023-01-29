Football schedule, picks today: Championship Sunday Games

All times Eastern

49ers at Eagles

NFC Championship

Sun., Jan. 29 | 3 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: Philadelphia comes into the game as 2.5 point favorites over San Francisco, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 45.5 | Over -110 | Under -110

Moneyline: PHI -150 | SF +125

FPI prediction: Philadelphia has the 64.8 percent chance to win the game outright, compared to San Francisco at 35.2 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times.

Bengals at Chiefs

AFC Championship

Sun., Jan. 29 | 6:30 p.m. | CBS

Point spread: Kansas City comes into the game as 1.5 point favorites against Cincinnati, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 48.5 | Over -110 | Under -110

Moneyline: KC -125 | CIN +105

FPI prediction: Kansas City has the 65.7 percent chance to win the game outright, compared to Cincinnati at 34.3 percent, according to the index.

NFL Playoff standings

AFC

Chiefs (14-3) Bills (13-3) eliminated Bengals (12-4) Jaguars (9-8) eliminated Chargers (10-7) eliminated Ravens (10-7) eliminated Dolphins (9-8) eliminated

NFC

Eagles (14-3) 49ers (13-4) Vikings (13-4) eliminated Buccaneers (8-9) eliminated Cowboys (12-5) eliminated Giants (9-7-1) eliminated Seahawks (9-8) eliminated

