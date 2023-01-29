Football schedule, picks today: Championship Sunday Games

Football games, picks today: Schedule for Championship Sunday
All times Eastern
49ers at Eagles
NFC Championship
Sun., Jan. 29 | 3 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Philadelphia comes into the game as 2.5 point favorites over San Francisco, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.
Total: 45.5 | Over -110 | Under -110
Moneyline: PHI -150 | SF +125
FPI prediction: Philadelphia has the 64.8 percent chance to win the game outright, compared to San Francisco at 35.2 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times.
Bengals at Chiefs
AFC Championship
Sun., Jan. 29 | 6:30 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Kansas City comes into the game as 1.5 point favorites against Cincinnati, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.
Total: 48.5 | Over -110 | Under -110
Moneyline: KC -125 | CIN +105
FPI prediction: Kansas City has the 65.7 percent chance to win the game outright, compared to Cincinnati at 34.3 percent, according to the index.
NFL Playoff standings
AFC
- Chiefs (14-3)
- Bills (13-3) eliminated
- Bengals (12-4)
- Jaguars (9-8) eliminated
- Chargers (10-7) eliminated
- Ravens (10-7) eliminated
- Dolphins (9-8) eliminated
NFC
- Eagles (14-3)
- 49ers (13-4)
- Vikings (13-4) eliminated
- Buccaneers (8-9) eliminated
- Cowboys (12-5) eliminated
- Giants (9-7-1) eliminated
- Seahawks (9-8) eliminated
