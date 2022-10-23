Football games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for Sunday

NFL games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for Sunday

Week 7 NFL schedule on TV

Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Falcons at Bengals

Sun., Oct.23 | 1 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: Bengals -6.5

FPI pick: Bengals 75.5%

Lions at Cowboys

Sun., Oct. 23 | 1 p.m. | CBS

Point spread: Cowboys -6.5

FPI pick: Cowboys 82.4%

Colts at Titans

Sun., Oct. 23 | 1 p.m. | CBS

Point spread: Titans -2.5

FPI pick: Titans 49.9%

Packers at Commanders

Sun., Oct. 23 | 1 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: Packers -4.5

FPI pick: Packers 68.2%

Buccaneers at Panthers

Sun., Oct. 23 | 1 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: Buccaneers -13

FPI pick: Buccaneers 88.3%

Giants at Panthers

Sun., Oct. 23 | 1 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: Jaguars -3

FPI pick: Jaguars 72.8%

Browns at Ravens

Sun., Oct. 23 | 1 p.m. | CBS

Point spread: Ravens -6.5

FPI pick: Ravens 62.5%



Jets at Broncos

Sun., Oct. 23 | 4:05 p.m. | CBS

Point spread: Jets -1.5

FPI pick: Jets 71.2%

Texans at Raiders

Sun., Oct. 23 | 4:05 p.m. | CBS

Point spread: Raiders -7

FPI pick: Raiders 81.6%

Seahawks at Chargers

Sun., Oct. 23 | 4:25 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: Chargers -5

FPI pick: Chargers 74.2%

Chiefs at 49ers

Sun., Oct. 23 | 4:25 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: Chiefs -1

FPI pick: Chiefs 64.6%

Steelers at Dolphins

Sun., Oct. 23 | 8:20 p.m. | NBC

Point spread: Dolphins -7

FPI pick: Dolphins 72.5%

