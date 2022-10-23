Football games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for Sunday

Skip to main content

NFL games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for Sunday

Your look at the NFL football games on today with the full Week 7 TV schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NFL games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for Sunday

Week 7 NFL schedule on TV

Week 7 NFL schedule on TV

Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Falcons at Bengals
Sun., Oct.23 | 1 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Bengals -6.5
FPI pick: Bengals 75.5%

Lions at Cowboys
Sun., Oct. 23 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Cowboys -6.5
FPI pick: Cowboys 82.4%

Colts at Titans
Sun., Oct. 23 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Titans -2.5
FPI pick: Titans 49.9%

Packers at Commanders
Sun., Oct. 23 | 1 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Packers -4.5
FPI pick: Packers 68.2%

Buccaneers at Panthers
Sun., Oct. 23 | 1 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Buccaneers -13
FPI pick: Buccaneers 88.3%

Giants at Panthers
Sun., Oct. 23 | 1 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Jaguars -3
FPI pick: Jaguars 72.8%

Browns at Ravens
Sun., Oct. 23 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Ravens -6.5
FPI pick: Ravens 62.5%

Jets at Broncos
Sun., Oct. 23 | 4:05 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Jets -1.5
FPI pick: Jets 71.2%

Texans at Raiders
Sun., Oct. 23 | 4:05 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Raiders -7
FPI pick: Raiders 81.6%

Seahawks at Chargers
Sun., Oct. 23 | 4:25 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Chargers -5
FPI pick: Chargers 74.2%

Chiefs at 49ers
Sun., Oct. 23 | 4:25 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Chiefs -1
FPI pick: Chiefs 64.6%

Steelers at Dolphins
Sun., Oct. 23 | 8:20 p.m. | NBC
Point spread: Dolphins -7
FPI pick: Dolphins 72.5%

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

College football rankings: ESPN updated top 25 poll for Week 9

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

When the Top 25 college football rankings will be released

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 9

By James Parks
NFL football schedule, scores
Schedules

Football games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for Sunday

By James Parks
Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
News

College football heroes, zeroes for Week 8: Clemson trending up, Miami going down

By James Parks
Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
News

Dabo Swinney clears the air on Clemson QB controversy

By James Parks
Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

College football games on TV today: Week 8 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores

By James Parks
Garrett Shrader syracuse football
News

Syracuse takes lead on Clemson with 90 yard scoop-n-score TD (Video)

By James Parks