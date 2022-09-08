NFL on Amazon: How to watch Thursday Night Football this season

Thursday Night Football will look a little different as the 2022 NFL schedule kicks off. Starting this season, Amazon Prime will be the exclusive home of the league's Thursday night package.

Originally set to start in the 2023 NFL season, Amazon and the NFL agreed to start the new arrangement this fall instead.

This marks the first time that the NFL will play games locked behind a subscription service. Amazon has carried games before, but always in tandem with a live broadcast on a network TV channel.

It's a big change for the NFL and its fans, who will have to subscribe to Amazon Prime in order to see the league's Thursday Night Football games.

To watch Thursday Night Football games, you will need an Amazon Prime account and subscription. From there, you can select the game when it's being played live.

Thursday Night Football will continue to kick off at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time, though teams and times are subject to change.

How to access the game

First, log into your Amazon account and go to the Amazon Prime section. If you're not a member, you will have to join.

Prime offers two forms of membership: $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Prime Video membership alone is $8.99 per month.

Once you access the Prime Video section, there will be a prompt at the top of the page to view the live Thursday Night Football broadcast.

This year, the NFL scored a pair of high-profile names to call its Thursday games. Al Michaels comes over from NBC, where he was working Sunday Night Football, to do play-by-play, and Kirk Herbstreit will provide color analysis alongside.

Herbstreit will also be providing college football commentary for ESPN this season.

Week 2

Chargers at Chiefs, Sept. 15

Week 3

Steelers at Browns, Sept. 22

Week 4

Dolphins at Bengals, Sept. 29

Week 5

Colts at Broncos, Oct. 6

Week 6

Commanders at Bears, Oct. 13

Week 7

Saints at Cardinals, Oct. 20

Week 8

Ravens at Buccaneers, Oct. 27

Week 9

Eagles at Texans, Nov. 3

Week 10

Falcons at Panthers, Nov. 10

Week 11

Titans at Packers, Nov. 17

Week 12

Patriots at Vikings, Nov. 24 (NBC)

Week 13

Bills at Patriots, Dec. 1

Week 14

Raiders at Rams, Dec. 8

Week 15

49ers at Seahawks, Dec. 15

Week 16

Jaguars at Jets, Dec. 22

Week 17

Cowboys at Titans, Dec. 29

