Sunday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season

Sunday Night Football will look slightly different for the 2022 NFL season.

Mike Tirico will replace Al Michaels as the lead play-by-play man this fall, with Cris Collinsworth staying on as color analyst, and Melissa Stark joining the broadcast as the new sideline reporter.

NBC will show a game on Sunday night for every week of the NFL regular season in addition to the season opening Bills at Rams matchup on Thursday, Sept. 8.

SNF will also show the Patriots at Vikings game on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 24.

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Peacock

Hall of Fame Game

Raiders vs. Jaguars, Aug. 4

Week 1

Bills at Rams, Sept. 8 (Thursday)

Week 1

Buccaneers at Cowboys, Sept. 11

Week 2

Bears at Packers, Sept. 18

Week 3

49ers at Broncos, Sept. 25

Week 4

Chiefs at Buccaneers, Oct. 2

Week 5

Bengals at Ravens, Oct. 9

Week 6

Cowboys at Eagles, Oct. 16

Week 7

Steelers at Dolphins, Oct. 23

Week 8

Packers at Bills, Oct. 30

Week 9

Titans at Chiefs, Nov. 6

Week 10

Chargers at 49ers, Nov. 13

Week 11

Bengals at Steelers, Nov. 20

Week 12

Patriots at Vikings, Thanksgiving

Week 12

Packers at Eagles, Nov. 27

Week 13

Colts at Cowboys, Dec. 4

Week 14

Chiefs at Broncos, Dec. 11

Week 15

Patriots at Raiders, Dec. 18

Week 16

Buccaneers at Cardinals, Christmas

Week 17

Rams at Chargers, Jan. 1

Week 18

TBD, Jan. 8

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Facebook | Twitter