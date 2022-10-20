Tennessee vs. UT Martin schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming

Tennessee vs. UT Martin schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 8 college football schedule: UT Martin vs. Tennessee

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 22

Time: 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

UT Martin: Skyhawks quarterback Dresser Winn has played well this season, throwing just two interceptions so far, and is an efficient thrower of the football, good for about 63 percent completion to date. Not a traditionally mobile quarterback, he can move around in the pocket. And he has some help in running back Zak Wallace, who has 10 touchdowns in six games.

No. 3 Tennessee: Big Orange made the statement of the season, and arguably of nearly the last generation, by defeating Alabama for the first time since 2006. Jalin Hyatt went off, scoring 5 touchdowns, putting to rest any lingering doubts about the Vols' offense against elite competition. But watch how Tennessee builds its secondary, which struggled last week.

