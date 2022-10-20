Tennessee vs. UT Martin schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming

Skip to main content

Tennessee vs. UT Martin schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

How to watch Tennessee vs. UT Martin on the Week 8 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tennessee vs. UT Martin schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Tennessee Volunteers college football team schedule, rankings

Week 8 college football schedule: UT Martin vs. Tennessee

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 22

Time: 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What you need to know

UT Martin: Skyhawks quarterback Dresser Winn has played well this season, throwing just two interceptions so far, and is an efficient thrower of the football, good for about 63 percent completion to date. Not a traditionally mobile quarterback, he can move around in the pocket. And he has some help in running back Zak Wallace, who has 10 touchdowns in six games.

No. 3 Tennessee: Big Orange made the statement of the season, and arguably of nearly the last generation, by defeating Alabama for the first time since 2006. Jalin Hyatt went off, scoring 5 touchdowns, putting to rest any lingering doubts about the Vols' offense against elite competition. But watch how Tennessee builds its secondary, which struggled last week.

More from College Football HQ from UT Martin vs. Tennessee

AP top 25 poll: Vols moving up, USC and Alabama down in Week 8 rankings

College football picks: ESPN computer makes Week 8 predictions

Week 8 college football picks, predictions against the spread

Undefeated college football teams remaining this weekend

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 8

Betting lines, point spreads for college football's top Week 8 games

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Tennessee
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Alabama
  7. Ole Miss
  8. TCU
  9. UCLA
  10. Oregon
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. USC
  13. Wake Forest
  14. Syracuse
  15. Utah
  16. Penn State
  17. Kansas State
  18. Illinois
  19. Kentucky
  20. Texas
  21. Cincinnati
  22. North Carolina
  23. NC State
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Tulane

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Tennessee Volunteers college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Tennessee vs. UT Martin schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming

By James Parks
clemson football will shipley
Schedules

Clemson vs. Syracuse schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming

By James Parks
South Carolina Gamecocks college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Kansas State Wildcats college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Kansas State vs. TCU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
ohio state football treveyon henderson
Schedules

Ohio State vs. Iowa schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Michigan Wolverines college football team
Rankings

Undefeated college football teams remaining ahead of Week 8 games

By James Parks
Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

College Football Playoff predictor: How top teams can make (or miss) the CFP

By James Parks
brennan armstrong virginia
Schedules

College football games on TV today: Week 8 schedule for Thursday night football

By James Parks