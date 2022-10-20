Tennessee vs. UT Martin schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming

Tennessee vs. UT Martin schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 22
Time: 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. CT
TV: SEC Network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
UT Martin: Skyhawks quarterback Dresser Winn has played well this season, throwing just two interceptions so far, and is an efficient thrower of the football, good for about 63 percent completion to date. Not a traditionally mobile quarterback, he can move around in the pocket. And he has some help in running back Zak Wallace, who has 10 touchdowns in six games.
No. 3 Tennessee: Big Orange made the statement of the season, and arguably of nearly the last generation, by defeating Alabama for the first time since 2006. Jalin Hyatt went off, scoring 5 touchdowns, putting to rest any lingering doubts about the Vols' offense against elite competition. But watch how Tennessee builds its secondary, which struggled last week.
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- TCU
- UCLA
- Oregon
- Oklahoma State
- USC
- Wake Forest
- Syracuse
- Utah
- Penn State
- Kansas State
- Illinois
- Kentucky
- Texas
- Cincinnati
- North Carolina
- NC State
- Mississippi State
- Tulane