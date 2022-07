Tennessee football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Tennessee in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Tennessee football schedule for the Volunteers' 2022 season.

Week 1, Sept. 1 vs. Ball State

Week 2, Sept. 10 at Pittsburgh

Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Akron

Week 4, Sept. 24 vs. Florida

Week 5, Oct. 1 Idle

Week 6, Oct. 8 at LSU

Week 7, Oct. 15 vs. Alabama

Week 8, Oct. 22 vs. UT Martin

Week 9, Oct. 29 vs. Kentucky

Week 10, Nov. 5 at Georgia

Week 11, Nov. 12 vs. Missouri

Week 12, Nov. 19 at South Carolina

Week 13, Nov. 26 at Vanderbilt

Ball State Cardinals

2021 record: 6-7 (4-4 MAC)

All time series: Never played

Pittsburgh Panthers

2021 record: 11-3 (7-1 ACC)

All time series: Pitt leads, 3-0

Last meeting: Pitt won, 41-34 (2021)

Akron Zips

2021 record: 2-10 (1-7 MAC)

All time series: Tennessee leads, 2-0

Last meeting: Tennessee won, 47-26 (2012)

Florida Gators

2021 record: 6-7 (2-6 SEC)

All time series: Florida leads, 31-20

Last meeting: Florida won, 38-14 (2021)

LSU Tigers

2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)

All time series: Tennessee leads, 20-10-3

Last meeting: LSU won, 30-10 (2017)

Alabama Crimson Tide

2021 record: 13-2 (7-1 SEC)

All time series: Alabama leads, 58-38-7

Last meeting: Alabama won, 52-24 (2021)

UT Martin Skyhawks

2021 record: 10-3 (5-1 Ohio Valley)

All time series: Tennessee leads, 1-0

Last meeting: Tennessee won, 50-0 (2010)

Kentucky Wildcats

2021 record: 10-3 (5-3 SEC)

All time series: Tennessee leads, 82-26-9

Last meeting: Tennessee won, 45-42 (2021)

Georgia Bulldogs

2021 record: 14-1 (8-0 SEC)

All time series: Georgia leads, 26-23-2

Last meeting: Georgia won, 41-17 (2021)

Missouri Tigers

2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)

All time series: Tied, 5-5

Last meeting: Tennessee, 62-24 (2021)

South Carolina Gamecocks

2021 record: 7-6 (3-5 SEC)

All time series: Tennessee leads, 28-10-2

Last meeting: Tennessee won, 45-20 (2021)

Vanderbilt Commodores

2021 record: 2-10 (0-8 SEC)

All time series: Tennessee leads, 78-33-5

Last meeting: Tennessee won, 45-21 (2021)

Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl

Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl

Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship

Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff national championship in the 2014-15 season. Alabama has appeared in every CFP except one and has won three national titles. Clemson is a two-time national champion and has appeared in three total championship games.

Here's a list of every national championship game and score in College Football Playoff history.

2014-15 CFB Playoff

No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015-16 CFB Playoff

No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016-17 CFB Playoff

No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017-18 CFB Playoff

No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23

2018-19 CFB Playoff

No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019-20 CFB Playoff

No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020-21 CFB Playoff

No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021-22 CFB Playoff

No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.

