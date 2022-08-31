College football Week 1 picks: Arkansas vs. Cincinnati predictions

Skip to main content

Arkansas vs. Cincinnati odds, spread, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 1 predictions

College Football Power Index picks, prediction for Arkansas vs. Cincinnati
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Arkansas and Cincinnati kick off the 2022 college football schedule with a huge non-conference opener that's a major litmus test for both teams.

For the Razorbacks, a chance to prove themselves against a College Football Playoff team and show that last season's success wasn't a fluke.

And for the Bearcats, a shot at proving that its historic CFP bid wasn't the exception and that they belong on the same field as an SEC team.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see what the football index computer predicts for the game.

Arkansas vs. Cincinnati football prediction

Cincinnati opens the 2022 college football schedule at Arkansas

Cincinnati opens the 2022 college football schedule at Arkansas

College Football Power Index projects a close game, with Arkansas getting the slight 59.6% odds to defeat Cincinnati at home in the opener.

By contrast, UC gets a respectable 40.4% chance to defeat the Hogs.

Bookmakers also forecast a tight matchup, with Arkansas getting the 6.5 point edge over Cincinnati at Caesars Sportsbook.

FPI isn't very high on Arkansas this coming season, predicting it will win just 6.5 games despite placing at No. 25 in its first college football rankings. AP top 25 voters named the Razorbacks the No. 19 team in the nation.

The index projects the Hogs will be 9.7 points better than every team on their schedule on average, but come in at just 10th in its SEC standings.

The computer named Cincinnati the favorite in the AAC this year, projecting 9.8 wins on the year and judges UC as being 9.6 points better than its opponents on average.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP Top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. NC State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

cincinnati football
News

College football Week 1 picks: Arkansas vs. Cincinnati predictions

By James Parks
College Football Playoff national champion Georgia, the No. 1 team in the final AP Top 25 rankings.
News

Georgia vs. Oregon football preview, prediction

By James Parks
cj stroud ohio state
News

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame football preview, prediction

By James Parks
north carolina college football large
Rankings

College football strength of schedule rankings for 2022 season

By James Parks
college football large 168242
News

Penn State vs. Purdue picks, prediction for Week 1 game

By James Parks
Scenes at an NC State college football game.
News

NC State vs. East Carolina football preview, prediction

By James Parks
USC Trojans cheerleaders at a college football game.
News

College football picks: USC vs. Rice Week 1 predictions, odds

By James Parks
clemson college football large
News

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech picks, predictions for Week 1 game

By James Parks