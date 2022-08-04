Auburn football player arrested for eluding police: report

Skip to main content

Auburn Tigers football quarterback TJ Finley arrested for eluding police

Police arrested Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley, who remains in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility, according to a report from WRBL.

Finley's arrest report notes that the quarterback was arrested with a charge of attempting to elude the Auburn Police Department.

Few details are known of the circumstances leading to Finley's arrest.

Auburn said it is aware of Finley's arrest, but is yet to announce a formal statement.

News of Finley's arrest comes days after the quarterback signed a historic NIL deal with Amazon, with the two partnering to promote his custom fashion line.

Finley announced the paid partnership on Instagram, where the player said he signed the deal with help from Dreamfield, the NIL deal-making platform founded by former Miami quarterback D'Eriq King and former Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton.

Finley is currently in the midst of a competition for the starting quarterback position at Auburn with Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada.

A former transfer himself from LSU, Finley finished last season as Auburn's starting quarterback, passing for 827 yards with six touchdowns and an interception.

In 2020 with LSU, Finley posted 941 yards passing with five touchdowns and five interceptions.

(h/t WRBL)

