Bryce Young injury: Alabama coach Nick Saban updates QB's status

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is day-to-day with a sprain in his throwing shoulder ahead of Saturday's game against Texas A&M.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said that Young is recovering from the issue, and that it's not believed to be serious.

"He's got a little bit of a shoulder injury," Saban told reporters. "It's not a long-term type of injury. He's gonna be day-to-day."

The coach added that there likely won't be any other updates on Young's condition in the days leading up to Alabama's upcoming game this week.

Young left last weekend's game against Arkansas in the second quarter after a sack by Hogs linebacker Drew Sanders near the sideline.

Young attempted a pass while rolling out and falling to the ground, but landed awkwardly on his extended right arm.

The quarterback remained on the field for the next play, but was visibly grimacing in pain after he threw the ball and went directly to the injury tent.

Young did not come out of the tent in time for Alabama's next offensive series, and quarterback Jalen Milroe entered in his place, scoring a touchdown shortly after to give the Tide a 21-0 lead.

Young returned to the sideline in pads for the rest of the game after meeting with trainers in the locker room, but he didn't return to the game.

Alabama defeated then-No. 20 Arkansas, 49-26, to stay undefeated and moved into the No. 1 position on the AP top 25 rankings for this week.

Where else Alabama could go

In the event that Young can't play for an extended period against Texas A&M this week, Alabama would likely turn to Jalen Milroe again.

Milroe played well in place of Young last week, throwing for 65 yards and a touchdown while adding 91 yards and another score rushing.

71 of those yards came on a single run in the second half when Alabama was holding onto a five-point lead after Arkansas scored 23 unanswered.

Milroe's long run set up Jase McClellan's touchdown from short range to stop Arkansas' comeback attempt and secure Alabama's victory.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M

The No. 1 Crimson Tide returns home on Saturday to meet Texas A&M in what was supposed to be one of the premier dates on the college football schedule.

Not least because it was expected A&M would be a national title contender this season after the school's historic recruiting haul, or because it upset No. 1 Alabama at home last season while itself unranked.

And then more so after the war of words between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher, mostly from Fisher's end, after the Alabama coach claimed during the offseason that Texas A&M "bought every player on their team," alluding to college football's new NIL rules.

Fisher responded with a rant for the ages in which he made some subtle allegations against Saban: "Some people think they're God. Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out about a lot of things you don't want to know."

What we do know about Texas A&M is that it's at two losses through four games, dropped out of the top 25 poll, and almost certainly out of the running for the SEC and certainly the College Football Playoff.

But still in a position to make a statement against the kings of college football, whose quarterback is still an unknown for this week's game.

