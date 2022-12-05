Skip to main content

Caleb Williams injury: Update on USC quarterback ahead of Cotton Bowl vs. Tulane

Where things stand for Caleb Williams as USC prepares for the Cotton Bowl against Tulane after his injury in the Pac-12 Championship Game

USC quarterback Caleb Williams has a "significant" hamstring injury and his status for the team's matchup against Tulane in the Cotton Bowl is unknown.

Head coach Lincoln Riley said that Williams is dealing with an injury he sustained during the Trojans' loss to Utah in last week's Pac-12 Championship Game.

"He's got a significant hamstring injury," Riley said. 

"It's probably good we're not playing for the next 2-3 weeks. We'll rehab him hard and hope to have him available."

Riley added, "Those things, hamstrings are different for everybody, but the nature of this is pretty severe."

It's official: College Football Playoff, New Year's Six games are set

Williams sustained the injury following a 59-yard run in the game against Utah, with Riley saying afterwards that the quarterback "popped" his hamstring, and refused to be taken out of the game, despite being "not even 50 percent."

"He's a warrior," Riley said of the quarterback, who is regarded as a front-runner for this year's Heisman Trophy. 

"He fought through it the other night when a lot of guys wouldn't."

Going bowling: College football bowl game schedule for 2022-23

Riley said that if USC had to play a game within the next two weeks that Williams would not be available to start, but that the break between now and the Jan. 2 kickoff for the Cotton Bowl could give him enough time to properly recover.

Should Williams not be ready in time, USC would turn to Miller Moss. 

The freshman has appeared in three games this season, going 12 of 14 for 159 yards and a touchdown.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

USC Trojans college football team schedule, rankings
News

Caleb Williams injury: Update on USC quarterback ahead of Cotton Bowl

By James Parks
graham mertz wisconsin football
News

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz decides on entering college football transfer portal

By James Parks
college football ohio state
Rankings

College Football Playoff is set: Semifinal, New Year's Bowl Games announced

By James Parks
college football rankings
Rankings

College football rankings: AP top 25 and Coaches Poll for Bowl Season

By James Parks
rose bowl college football
Schedules

College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels

By James Parks
Notre Dame college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

College football bowl predictions: Bowl eligibility tracker for 2022

By James Parks
LSU Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

College Football Playoff rankings: How the CFP creates the Top 25 poll

By James Parks
college football michigan
Schedules

How to watch College Football Playoff selection show: TV, stream, time

By James Parks