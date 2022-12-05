Caleb Williams injury: Update on USC quarterback ahead of Cotton Bowl

USC quarterback Caleb Williams has a "significant" hamstring injury and his status for the team's matchup against Tulane in the Cotton Bowl is unknown.

Head coach Lincoln Riley said that Williams is dealing with an injury he sustained during the Trojans' loss to Utah in last week's Pac-12 Championship Game.

"He's got a significant hamstring injury," Riley said.

"It's probably good we're not playing for the next 2-3 weeks. We'll rehab him hard and hope to have him available."

Riley added, "Those things, hamstrings are different for everybody, but the nature of this is pretty severe."

Williams sustained the injury following a 59-yard run in the game against Utah, with Riley saying afterwards that the quarterback "popped" his hamstring, and refused to be taken out of the game, despite being "not even 50 percent."

"He's a warrior," Riley said of the quarterback, who is regarded as a front-runner for this year's Heisman Trophy.

"He fought through it the other night when a lot of guys wouldn't."

Riley said that if USC had to play a game within the next two weeks that Williams would not be available to start, but that the break between now and the Jan. 2 kickoff for the Cotton Bowl could give him enough time to properly recover.

Should Williams not be ready in time, USC would turn to Miller Moss.

The freshman has appeared in three games this season, going 12 of 14 for 159 yards and a touchdown.

