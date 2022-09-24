Cedric Tillman injury: Tennessee Vols WR likely out vs. Florida, per report

Tennessee is poised to make a statement against rival Florida on Saturday, but the Vols will have to do it without star wide receiver Cedric Tillman.

Tillman likely will not play in Saturday's game against Florida with an ankle injury, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Tillman injured his ankle during the second quarter of Tennessee's win over Akron last weekend.

Tennessee kicks off against Florida at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

Though the player won't be ready today, there is hope that he will be back on the field in time for the Vols' game against LSU on Oct. 8, following the team's bye week this coming Saturday.

Losing a contributor like Tillman can't help but cut into Tennessee's offensive production, a unit that ranks third in college football in total production, fifth in passing yards per game, and fourth with 52 points per game on average.

Tillman was second on the Vols' roster with 17 catches for 246 yards on the season with one touchdown reception and a 14.5 ypc average.

Where Tennessee goes now

Hendon Hooker has other options to target without Cedric Tillman on the field, namely Jalin Hyatt, who leads the team with 18 receptions for 267 yards and three of the Vols' 9 touchdown catches for a 14.8 ypc average.

Ramel Keyton is third with 5 catches for 114 yards and a score.

USC transfer Bru McCoy added 109 yards so far off 8 receptions and a score. Walker Merrill has 67 yards, but 2 scores off 4 catches.

Tennessee is aided by a productive rushing attack that averages over four yards per carry and has scored 12 touchdowns in its own right this season.

Jaylen Wright leads the unit with 45 carries for 231 yards and a 5.1 ypc average with 3 of the Vols' 12 rushing scores.

