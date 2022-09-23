Florida vs. Tennessee football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Skip to main content

Florida vs. Tennessee football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info, game time

How to watch Florida and Tennessee in this Saturday's matchup in the SEC on the Week 4 college football schedule
A traditional college football power, Tennessee has struggled to dominate the SEC rankings in recent years.

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 24

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: CBS network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Florida: Early returns on the Gators offense are mixed, as quarterback Anthony Richardson is a more than capable runner, among a backfield filled with talent, but he's yet to throw a touchdown pass on the year and has four costly interceptions. Florida is yet to produce a reliable downfield threat for AR to target, but for its part boasts an array of physicality and agility in the defensive front unit to give the Vols' ground game a real test.

Tennessee: Big Orange has dropped 16 of the last 17 against rival Florida, including the last 5 straight, but this year seems like it could be a fork in the road. Hendon Hooker is back as one of the SEC's best returning players, a gifted dual threat quarterback who engineered college football's 9th ranked offense a year ago, and now leads a unit that is 3rd best nationally coming into this weekend, responsible for over 535 yards per game and is 4th best at 52 points per game. A win here goes a long way looking ahead to the Vols' tough schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Kentucky
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. NC State
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Baylor
  18. Washington
  19. BYU
  20. Florida
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Miami

