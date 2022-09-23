Florida vs. Tennessee football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Week 4 college football schedule: Florida vs. Tennessee

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 24

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: CBS network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Florida: Early returns on the Gators offense are mixed, as quarterback Anthony Richardson is a more than capable runner, among a backfield filled with talent, but he's yet to throw a touchdown pass on the year and has four costly interceptions. Florida is yet to produce a reliable downfield threat for AR to target, but for its part boasts an array of physicality and agility in the defensive front unit to give the Vols' ground game a real test.

Tennessee: Big Orange has dropped 16 of the last 17 against rival Florida, including the last 5 straight, but this year seems like it could be a fork in the road. Hendon Hooker is back as one of the SEC's best returning players, a gifted dual threat quarterback who engineered college football's 9th ranked offense a year ago, and now leads a unit that is 3rd best nationally coming into this weekend, responsible for over 535 yards per game and is 4th best at 52 points per game. A win here goes a long way looking ahead to the Vols' tough schedule.

Florida vs. Tennessee football preview, prediction

Tennessee vs. Florida odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions by computer model

College football Week 4 picks, predictions against the spread

ESPN computer predicts college football's best and worst teams

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 4 announced

Week 4 college football game odds, point spreads, betting lines

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 4

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial today

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Kentucky Oklahoma State Arkansas Tennessee NC State Utah Penn State Oregon Ole Miss Baylor Washington BYU Florida Wake Forest Texas Texas A&M Pittsburgh Miami

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook