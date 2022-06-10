Paul Finebaum blasts "paranoid, desperate" Clemson fans: "Get over yourself, OK?"

Paul Finebaum loves the SEC. If it's in the SEC, he likes it. If it's not in the SEC, he'll find a way to hate it.

Dabo Swinney and Clemson are not in the SEC, so Finebaum doesn't care for either.

It all started when Sporting News ranked Swinney as the No. 2 head coach in college football, ahead of Georgia's Kirby Smart, the reigning national champion.

As far as the Mouth of the South is concerned, Swinney has no business being thought of as a better head coach than Smart.

"They play in a league that speaks for itself," Finebaum said of Clemson on WNSP Radio.

“I don’t need to waste your time on the ACC. We know where that league is going. Dabo Swinney is not the second-best coach in the country. Not at all.

“The program will be highly regarded this year because they have a really easy schedule, as always.”

Clemson did win two College Football Playoff national championships, both against Alabama, including a 44-18 rout over the undefeated No. 1 Crimson Tide, finishing as the first 15-0 team since 1897.

“There is no doubt after reading social media (Wednesday), the most insecure, paranoid fan base of college football in America is Clemson," Finebaum said.

"The Clemsonites take it to a whole new level. It’s one thing if you’ve never won a national championship, but these guys have won two in recent years and they are just so desperate for attention.

"They are so desperate for adulation. They are so desperate to be loved.”

Finebaum just has no time for Clemson, or its fans.

“I just laugh at Clemson fans,” he said. “Get over yourself, OK? You’re not that important. This (is) 2022. College football has left you behind.”

